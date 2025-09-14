Jamva Chalo! A Parsi feast of flavours, family and fun

Chef Daisy is calling “Jamva Chalo!” at Vivanta Hyderabad- to savour the delicious feast that she has curated and created with lots of love especially for the Hyderabadis. “Jamva Chalo” literally means, “Come, let’s eat!” and true to its name, the three-day festival promises not just a buffet but a cultural immersion into the joyful, flavour-packed Parsi way of life.

For the Parsis, life isn’t just lived—it’s celebrated around a table brimming with food, laughter, and stories. Meals are never merely sustenance; they are community, tradition, and memory served on a plate. This spirit comes alive at “Jamva Chalo! The Parsi Food Fest”, curated by Hyderabad’s very own Parsi food torchbearer, Chef Daisy Chenoy, at Vivanta Begumpet from September 12th to 14th.

A Community Bonded by Food

In the Parsi world, food is more than nourishment—it’s glue that binds generations together. Be it the vibrant feasts of Navroz or the quiet reflection of Muktad, every festival comes with its own special dishes. Kitchens are not just places of cooking but of storytelling, laughter, and legacy. This philosophy forms the heart of the festival, which celebrates how food knits together kinship, memory, and identity.

A Feast with a Story in Every Dish

Chef Daisy Chenoy—teacher by day, passionate cook by night—curates the festival with an indulgent buffet showcasing community favourites. Expect the comforting Dhansak, the tangy-sweet Salli Boti, the delicately steamed Patra ni Machhi, and the rich Kolmi na Curry. And no Parsi feast is complete without the custard that’s practically a cultural symbol—Lagan nu Custard, creamy, caramelised, and utterly nostalgic. A “must” in weddings, it is what binds the couple together on a sweet note!

Each dish is cooked with love, rooted in family recipes, and sprinkled with Daisy’s signature touch of warmth. Having started her venture Taste Rides during the pandemic, she has since won hearts across the city with food festivals that blend tradition with gentle innovation. “Every plate has a story,” she says, and at Jamva Chalo, those stories are ready to be savoured.

Beyond the Buffet: The Parsi Spirit

But Jamva Chalo isn’t just about what’s on the table—it’s also about the spirit that surrounds it. The atmosphere promises to be as vibrant as a Parsi baug gathering. Expect quirky décor, whimsical photo backdrops, and plenty of cheer that mirrors the community’s fun-loving personality. Conversations will spill as freely as raspberry soda, and the air will echo with the laughter and banter that define every Parsi get-together. In this world, food and festivity are inseparable. A simple breakfast of eggs and buns can light up a Monday, while a wedding feast (lagan nu bhonu) is elevated into a banquet of memory and joy. Meals are events, not obligations, and every guest is welcomed like family.

Come, Eat, Celebrate

Vivanta Hyderabad has always been known for its inventive food festivals, but Jamva Chalo stands out for how beautifully it weaves together culture, nostalgia, and gastronomy. It is an invitation to experience the warmth of Parsi hospitality without leaving the city. So, gather your friends, bring your appetite, and let the Parsi mantra of food, fun, and family work its magic. As the community says, with love and laughter in equal measure—“Jamva chalo ji!”