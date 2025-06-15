Karan Johar gets real about parenthood

While Karan Johar is celebrated as one of Bollywood’s most influential filmmakers, behind the glitz and glamour, he plays another important role—that of a devoted father to his adorable twins, Yash and Roohi. As Father’s Day 2025 approaches, it’s the perfect time to revisit some heartfelt parenting anecdotes the Dharma head honcho shared on his Audible podcast Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar.

“You came from my heart”

In a candid conversation with Masaba Gupta, KJo opened up about how he’s navigating difficult questions from his children about their birth. “Those questions have started,” he admitted. “So far, I’ve been poetic. I tell them, ‘You’ve come from Dada’s heart’. But I know I’ll eventually have to sit down and explain the truth.”

When fashion meets brutal honesty

Even Bollywood’s fashion icon isn’t spared by the critiques of his little ones. Karan shared a hilarious moment: “Sometimes, my mum asks me to change before leaving the house, and Yash and Roohi go, ‘Dada, you look like a clown’.”

The joy and challenge of co-parenting

Johar reflected on his unconventional family structure, stating, “Raising Roohi and Yash with Mum is the single best decision I’ve made. Best. But it was certainly not the easiest.”

A tribe that fills the gaps

Despite not having a life partner, Karan considers his circle of friends and his mother Hiroo Johar as his children’s pillars of love. “They couldn’t be more surrounded by a mother’s love—with my mum, and my tribe—Gauri, Farah, Neha, Shweta, and Kajal,” he said.

The sports day panic

In a relatable moment with Neha Dhupia, KJo recounted his son’s innocent but anxiety-inducing challenge: “Yash once asked, ‘Why don’t you run this race with me?’ I panicked—thinking I’d lose to my own seven-year-old!”

From emotional revelations to laugh-out-loud moments, Karan Johar’s fatherhood journey is filled with love, learning, and a whole lot of heart.