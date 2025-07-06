Karmic theory paralyses Newton

“Every action has an equal and opposite reaction”. People are often seen quoting Newton’s third law of motion as a gospel truth but how this scientific truth is addressed by philosophers, remains to be seen because laws which govern physical states, when applied to psychological, sociological and spiritual states, are found to be gravely flawed. Newton’s third law is no exception.

Action Sans Reaction

First of all, in this ‘compromised’ world of post-modern times, in which truth has lost its original face, and wears various masks, there are actions which may have no reaction at all. If you raise your voice against the system, it is considered an act of treason. There may be a backlash, but it is a deferred reality and does not suit Newton’s idea of a precisely ‘equal and opposite’ reaction.

Moreover, if you do good, it may not show any equal or opposite reaction. Rather, the idea of doing good to society often brings up greater good, which does not fall in the category of ‘reaction’. Actions, whether good or bad have a fall out with huge reverberations. Moreover, our actions are not independent. An action is a part of a larger set of circumstances; therefore, it affects, not a person but a set of forces are let loose which affect not only the actor, but the whole system as well.

The Bhagwad Gita

Newton’s third law appears to be in conflict with the ‘Karma’ theory of Bhagwad Gita. In the field of science, it may be possible to measure the reaction of an action, but in human life, an action nor its reaction can be calculated in precise terms. The Lord himself says doing an action is in the hands of man, but its fall out lies with the will of God. Will it be equal and opposite lies in the domain of mystery.

Action and the Idea of Fate

Every action has a dual perception. Laying bricks for a wall, also means we are building a house. Perhaps Newton was unaware of this fact that every action possesses a spiritual significance also, and it is added in our general account of goodness or evil, whatever it serves. In other words, when we say an action has an equal and opposite reaction, we have to enlarge the impact of this reaction to include the idea of fate as well. Whatever we encounter in our lives, is the result of our actions, done in the past incarnations. It is difficult to assess whether they are equal or not because it is embedded in mystery. In other words, the noise that we make, returns to us in the form of a roar. Winds do not mind our curses, nor trees hold our hand holding an axe, but soon, they turn into tempests and come back to punish us. When waters turn into tsunamis, it is nature which refuses to swallow insults. Actions of humanity which smack of madness and insensitivity, are visited not by equal and opposite reaction, but by calamities far greater in intent, intensity and manifestation.

