Kerala — Through the lens

A quiet gallery in Hyderabad has turned into a vibrant window to “God’s Own Country.” ‘Lenscape Kerala’, a thoughtfully curated photo exhibition by Kerala Tourism, invites visitors to experience the soul of Kerala through compelling visual storytelling. Hosted at the Chitramayee State Gallery of Art, the exhibition brings together the work of ten distinguished photographers who were specially commissioned for the project. Spearheaded by renowned wildlife and conservation photographer Balan Madhavan, the initiative unites a diverse creative collective—H Satish, Kounteya Sinha, Shivang Mehta, Saibal Das, Umesh Gogna, Saurabh Chatterjee, Natasha Kartar Hemrajani, Aishwarya Sridhar, Amit Pasricha, and Manoj Arora—each offering a distinct artistic voice.

Their journey took them across Kerala’s varied landscapes and cultural corridors. From mist-laced hillscapes and tranquil backwaters to vibrant festivals and age-old architectural marvels, the photographers captured intimate slices of everyday life and timeless traditions. Each frame tells a layered story—of people, place, and a rhythm of living that is uniquely Kerala.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Sri Rahul Raj, IAS, Special Commissioner and Registrar, Department of Cooperation, Government of Telangana, alongside actor-photographer Vishwender Reddy and Aquin Mathews, Artistic Director of the Indian Photo Festival. Their presence underscored the growing dialogue between governance, art, and cultural preservation.

Curator Uma Nair describes ‘Lenscape Kerala’ as an invitation to rediscover the state with renewed admiration and curiosity. The collection moves beyond postcard beauty, drawing attention to Kerala’s rich heritage, intricate architecture, lush biodiversity, culinary depth, and immersive tourism circuits. More than a showcase of striking images, the exhibition is a sensory passage into a land where tradition and modernity coexist gracefully. Through these lenses, Kerala emerges not just as a destination, but as an experience—alive, textured, and profoundly human.—Jaywant Naidu