Kriti Sanon retro look leaves internet in awe

Kriti Sanon, the statuesque beauty, graces the spotlight with her innate sense of style, effortlessly combining elegance and chic allure. Adorned in a captivating ensemble, Kriti radiates glamour in a sleek black leather jacket paired with trendy blue denim bell-bottom pants, harmonized with sophisticated black heels. The ensemble is elevated by the addition of stylish black sunglasses, while Kriti’s flowing open hair adds to the overall allure, presenting a captivating aesthetic.

Beyond her fashionable attire, Kriti Sanon showcases her tall stature with grace, leveraging her height advantage to create a visually striking and unforgettable look. The actress not only captures attention with her fashion choices but also leaves an indelible mark with her innate charm and poise.