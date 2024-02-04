Live
- Demand to release sanctioned funds for Urdu High School
- Telugu Yuvatha mocks mega DSC announcement with novel protest
- Nitish retains Home; Samrat Choudhary gets Finance
- Siddham meet a big success, say MP & MLAs
- Court sends BJP MLA to 11-day police custody
- TDP legislative party meeting to be held today in Amaravati
- Dharmika Sadas Commences With Anugraha Bhashanam By Tirumala Pontiffs
- Delhi Police Crime Branch Visits Atishi's Residence Amidst BJP Poaching Allegations
- Complaint Lodged Against Suranya Aiyar For Criticizing Ram Mandir Event
- Rising Concerns: Bengaluru’s youth grapple with alarming obesity-related health issues
Just In
Kriti Sanon retro look leaves internet in awe
Kriti Sanon, the statuesque beauty, graces the spotlight with her innate sense of style, effortlessly combining elegance and chic allure. Adorned in a captivating ensemble, Kriti radiates glamour in a sleek black leather jacket paired with trendy blue denim bell-bottom pants, harmonized with sophisticated black heels. The ensemble is elevated by the addition of stylish black sunglasses, while Kriti’s flowing open hair adds to the overall allure, presenting a captivating aesthetic.
Beyond her fashionable attire, Kriti Sanon showcases her tall stature with grace, leveraging her height advantage to create a visually striking and unforgettable look. The actress not only captures attention with her fashion choices but also leaves an indelible mark with her innate charm and poise.