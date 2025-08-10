Kunal Kemmu steps into music with debut single ‘Loche’ — A witty ode to life’s everyday chaos

Acclaimed actor and director Kunal Kemmu, celebrated for his versatility on screen, has now taken a bold creative leap into the world of music. The multi-talented artist has released his debut single Loche, a candid, humorous, and refreshingly relatable take on the unpredictable nature of young adulthood.

Written and performed by Kemmu himself, Loche draws inspiration from his personal experiences, offering listeners a melodic reflection on the many curveballs life throws — from frustrating delays to unexpected setbacks. The title itself, “loche,” refers to the small but persistent hiccups that disrupt even the most carefully laid plans.

Speaking about the track, Kemmu shared, “Loche is really a piece of my life — and I think a lot of others will see theirs in it too. It’s about those little everyday things that throw us off course but also make life interesting. I didn’t want to paint a perfect picture — I wanted to sing about the mess, the madness, and the fun in not having it all figured out.”

He went on to explain that the song originated from a deeply personal space. “It’s about those random, frustrating, funny moments when nothing goes as planned. As someone who’s always told stories on screen, writing this song was a new kind of expression for me. This is the first time I’ve translated everyday struggles and inner chaos into music. I didn’t want it to sound overly polished or profound — I just wanted it to feel honest.”

Kemmu hopes the song will resonate with young people navigating the push-and-pull of ambition, responsibility, and reality. “Loche is a nod to every young person trying to stay on track while life throws them curveballs. If it makes someone smile, laugh, or feel a little less alone in their mess, I think I’ve done what I set out to do,” he added.

Through Loche, Kemmu continues to expand his artistic repertoire, cementing himself as a multi-dimensional creative voice. The song’s easygoing yet sharp storytelling style mirrors his on-screen presence — authentic, charismatic, and relatable.

While fans have long admired Kemmu’s performances in films and web series, this new musical chapter showcases another side of his creativity. It’s a reminder that storytelling can take many forms — whether through cinema, direction, or music — and Kemmu’s instinct for capturing life’s quirks remains consistent across mediums.

Loche stands as more than just a debut single; it’s an invitation to embrace the unpredictability of life with humor and heart. For those wrestling with the chaos of their 20s and 30s, the track offers a comforting truth: everyone’s dealing with their own “loche,” and that’s what makes the ride worth it.