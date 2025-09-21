Life is our responsibility: Sai Durgha Tej

The Hyderabad Police organized the “Traffic Summit 2025” to raise awareness about road and traffic safety, aiming to reduce accidents and promote responsible driving. The event saw the presence of actor Sai Durgha Tej as the chief guest, who not only shared his personal experiences but also contributed ₹5 lakh to support the department’s initiatives.

Addressing the gathering, the actor spoke with heartfelt emotion, recalling his near-fatal accident on September 10, 2021. “I was in a coma for two weeks. The only reason I survived was because I wore a helmet,” he emphasized. Urging riders to never neglect safety, he added, “Family members must ensure their loved ones wear helmets. Your smile, your life, depends on these precautions.”

Sai Durgha revealed the struggles he faced during recovery—losing his voice, forgetting simple things, and relearning basic skills like writing. He also shared how his mother encouraged him to overcome fear by riding cautiously in an empty space near their home, always with a helmet on. “Life is precious. Don’t ride fast, don’t break rules. Every passenger’s safety depends on us following them,” he urged.

The actor also stressed the importance of seat belts for car users and requested everyone to avoid reckless driving and alcohol consumption before taking the wheel. He recalled being the designated driver for his friends after parties, saying, “I don’t drink, so I always ensure my friends get home safe.”

Drawing inspiration from Kollywood star Ajith, who wears a helmet even during film stunts, Sai Durgha advised his fellow actors to set an example on screen as well. He fondly remembered his early struggles in cinema, traveling on a bike to film offices in search of opportunities, and emphasized that road safety should remain a top priority regardless of circumstances.

Acknowledging the contribution of the police, he described them as “unsung heroes” who safeguard people’s lives daily. “At home, we feel secure because of family. Outside, it’s the police who give us courage. They deserve our salute,” he said, adding that his own grandfather once served in the police department.

Speaking about enforcement, Sai Durgha suggested that fines and counseling alone may not be enough. Instead, he proposed community service punishments for those caught without helmets or under the influence. “Like students fear teachers to complete homework, small corrective punishments could instill responsibility and save lives,” he recommended.

In conclusion, the actor reminded everyone that “life is our responsibility” and urged citizens to value their safety as much as their loved ones do. His message, grounded in personal experience, resonated deeply with the audience, making the summit a meaningful platform for change.