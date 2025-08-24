MakeMyTrip unveils GenAI assistant Myra

MakeMyTrip is taking a big leap into the future of travel planning with Myra, its multilingual GenAI Trip Planning Assistant. Positioned as a personal travel expert available right inside the app, Myra aims to transform how travelers discover, plan, and book their journeys.

“Myra is like having a travel consultant in your pocket,” says Sanjay Mohan, Group CTO of MakeMyTrip. “You can speak to it in Hindi or English, tell it what kind of trip you’re looking for, and it will take care of the rest—from suggesting destinations to booking your flights and hotels, and even helping with post-sales support.”

Conversational booking, beyond filters

Traditional booking apps rely heavily on filters and drop-downs, which can feel limiting, especially on small mobile screens. Myra changes this dynamic with natural, free-flowing conversations.

“Conversational flows overcome the constraint of screen space,” Mohan explains. “Instead of navigating multiple menus, you can simply ask, ‘Where can I go for a weekend by the beach?’ and Myra will not only suggest options but also help you zero in on the one that fits your vibe.”

This, he says, makes both discovery and selection more intuitive. Travelers unsure of where to go can lean on Myra to guide them through choices, while frequent flyers can make quick bookings with minimal effort.

What sets Myra apart from other AI assistants is its ability to close the loop between inspiration and action. “Most AI systems stop at giving you ideas or suggestions—you still have to go elsewhere to complete the booking,” Mohan notes. “With Myra, you can go from ‘Where should I go?’ to a confirmed booking in the same conversation. And you can do it all by talking or typing, in Hindi or English.”

Voice and vernacular support are particularly important in a market like India, where travel aspirations are high but comfort with English-based digital platforms can be a barrier.

At present, Myra is in beta, and Mohan is candid about the journey ahead. “It’s live and you can use it today, but we’re listening closely to feedback,” he says. “Right now, Myra works in Hindi and English. We’re fine-tuning the conversation flows before rolling it out in more Indian languages.”

The assistant is also designed to adapt over time. “If you’ve never booked travel online before, Myra will guide you step by step, asking clarifying questions to understand your needs,” Mohan explains. “But the next time you interact with it, Myra will remember and provide more nuanced responses based on your previous interactions.”

Perhaps the most ambitious aspect of Myra is its technology foundation. Unlike many companies that rely solely on third-party models, MakeMyTrip has developed Myra entirely in-house.

“In the early days of GenAI, we experimented with off-the-shelf foundational models,” Mohan recalls. “But over time, we built our own customized, domain-specific models for travel. This has resulted in a multi-agent AI framework that collaborates seamlessly across categories—flights, hotels, ground transport—to create a truly connected travel experience.”

Calling it one of the company’s boldest technology undertakings yet, he adds, “Rolling it out in beta allows us to learn from real-world interactions, continuously refine, and make the system stronger.”

With Myra, MakeMyTrip is betting that conversational AI will become the default way Indians plan their trips. For a country that loves to explore but often finds online booking overwhelming, Myra could be the friendly travel guide that finally makes the process effortless.