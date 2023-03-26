Mastering mind is a necessity for joyful life

Past life regression is a therapy based on evidence and our DNA is a witness to this claim. It is a belief that we are a sum of our past, the forever of our already-experienced existence, clubbed with the collective consciousness (the totality of all that is perceived as existence – both experienced and yet-to-be experienced) and the collective mind. If we go by the theory that the whole Universe is interconnected and interlinked, then that would indicate how we can't be separated from our past and also from the entire Universe. Hence, we are a result of collective consciousness and the experiences we chose to pick from this buffet presented to us.

You must be wondering if there is no time and space in the level of the subconscious mind (the last principle mentioned above), then how do we have past lives? We function at two levels – the level of subconscious mind as well as the conscious mind. While you are reading this book, it is important that you can process and understand what I am trying to convey. Your conscious mind is responsible for you reading, registering, analysing, and understanding me. However, it is your subconscious mind that made you reach this place. Metaphorically, your subconscious mind is the engine and the conscious mind is the vehicle, or the tool, to arrive where you need to reach. The conscious mind, or what we refer to as the ego mind is supposed to be only that – your means of reaching where the subconscious wants you to reach. Nothing more; nothing less.

The conscious mind is like an additional application on our operating system – the subconscious mind. This application is not on an automated upgrade; you have to manually upgrade its understanding of life, as you learn to access consciousness through awareness.

Use this analogy for the sake of better relating to the point I'm making here. Why do we use an extra application on any device? We do it either to enhance our learning or to escape time and find distractions; in other words, to distort our current reality.

You need to pay extra attention to why you are reading this. Time, as we know, does not exist in the dimension of the subconscious mind. However, I need to use language (a limited tool understandable by the human mind) to explain the spiritual dimension in a manner that can be understood in this three-dimensional reality. Hence, I am compelled to refer to terms such as past, present, and future for a better understanding of how to use this additional application – the mind. To make life more meaningful, joyful and smooth, we must learn how to master our minds.

(Because Time Does Not Heal, by Sahar Gharachorlou, publisher The Browser,

Rs. 259)Sahar Gharachorlou