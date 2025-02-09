ME Azaad: The master behind the mic

Voice is more than just a tool for communication; it is an art, a craft that can influence, inspire, and captivate audiences. ME Azaad, an expert in voice modulation who has transformed countless lives through his teachings. From humble beginnings in Yanam to becoming a global voice mentor, Azaad’s journey is a testament to resilience and passion. In this exclusive interview, he shares insights into his career, struggles, and the impact of voice culture on the world.

Tell us about your journey into the world of voice modulation. How did it all begin?

My journey started in Vizag, where I developed a fascination for voice culture at a young age. I had no formal training, but I was deeply passionate about voice modulation and its impact on expression. When I moved to Hyderabad, I faced several struggles, yet my love for the craft kept me going. I observed people around me—street vendors, politicians, and speakers—to understand speech patterns and voice techniques. This hands-on approach helped me refine my skills and develop a unique perspective on voice culture.

What inspired you to take voice culture seriously as a career?

The realization that a well-cultivated voice can transcend language barriers and deeply connect with audiences fascinated me. I saw how a powerful voice could command attention, evoke emotions, and even influence thought. The words of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam also played a significant role in shaping my career. He once said, “To succeed in your mission, you must have a single-minded devotion to your goal.” These words fueled my determination, leading me to pursue voice culture with unwavering focus.

You started your career with All India Radio. How did that experience shape you?

All India Radio was my first major platform, and it was a transformative experience. It introduced me to the nuances of voice modulation and diction. Later, I contributed to SIET and Amruthavani programs, which helped me gain recognition in the field. These early opportunities laid the foundation for my career as a voice artist and trainer.

You established Swaradarshini in 1995. What was your vision for this institute?

Swaradarshini was born out of my desire to create a structured training program for aspiring voice artists. I wanted to develop a curriculum that focused on “Gaatradanam” a concept that emphasizes voice control, diction, and expression. Over the years, the institute has trained more than 7,500 individuals, including news readers, politicians, tele-evangelists, among others, many of whom have established successful careers in the industry. My vision was to make voice training accessible and impactful.

Your contributions extend beyond training. Can you tell us more about your work in media, dubbing, and event management?

Yes, my work spans multiple domains, including voiceovers, media and PR, event management, advertising, and conceptual production. I have directed telefilms, produced spiritual programs, and worked in post-production for Hindi films. Each project has been a learning experience, helping me refine my craft and expand my expertise.

You have also worked extensively with differently-abled individuals. What motivated you to take up this cause?

I strongly believe in inclusivity. My goal has always been to make voice training accessible to everyone, regardless of their challenges. I pioneered Braille-based voice training for visually impaired individuals and introduced yoga techniques to help people overcome stammering and stuttering. Seeing them gain confidence and find opportunities in the voice industry has been one of the most fulfilling aspects of my career.

Your contributions have earned you several prestigious awards. Which ones are most meaningful to you?

Every recognition is special, but some stand out due to their significance. Receiving the National Award, Rashtriya Ekta Award, Swara Chakravarthy, and the Voice Guru Award validated my years of dedication. These accolades are not just personal achievements but also acknowledgments of the impact of voice culture on society.

Beyond your professional work, you are deeply involved in philanthropy. What drives you to give back?

I believe in the philosophy of service. A portion of my earnings goes towards supporting old-age homes, leprosy homes, and organizations for the differently-abled. Success is meaningful only when shared, and I feel a responsibility to contribute to the well-being of those in need.

You have written a book, ‘Rising to Power.’ What can readers expect from it?

‘Rising to Power’ is a guide to mastering voice culture. It covers essential techniques, exercises, and insights that help individuals refine their voice and enhance their careers. I wrote this book to empower economically disadvantaged individuals who aspire to excel in voice-based professions but lack access to training resources.

What’s next for you, and what message would you like to share with aspiring voice artists?

My journey is far from over. I want to expand voice culture training globally and reach more individuals. For aspiring artists, my advice is simple: dedication, perseverance, and passion will take you far. A well-trained voice is a powerful tool, capable of changing lives, including your own.

Azaad’s journey is a testament to the power of perseverance, passion, and self-belief. From struggling as an artist to becoming an internationally recognized voice guru, he has not only transformed his life but also the lives of thousands of aspiring voice artists.

His contributions to voice culture, inclusivity, and philanthropy continue to inspire many. As he looks toward new horizons, his voice will undoubtedly echo across generations, shaping the future of voice modulation and training.