Meghan Trainor opens up about weight loss journey with husband Daryl: ‘I Feel Great’

Grammy-winning singer Meghan Trainor has candidly opened up about her weight-loss journey, revealing that she and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, have turned to prescription medication to support their health goals. During a recent episode of her podcast, Trainor shared that the couple decided to try medications like Mounjaro and Ozempic after hearing positive experiences from friends and doctors.

“We heard more and more of our friends – and even our doctors – were on Mounjaro and Ozempic,” Trainor explained. “Daryl and I both do everything together,” she added with a laugh, underscoring their mutual commitment to wellness.

However, the “All About That Bass” hitmaker was quick to point out that the medication is not a magic solution. “We were like, ‘We have to make sure we don’t lose muscle that we worked so hard gaining all those years.’ We stay in the gym, we work out, we eat right, and we just noticed that we were less hungry,” she said.

Trainor recently made headlines for her transformed look at the Billboard Women in Music event in March. Addressing the buzz on Instagram, she acknowledged the focus on her body over her accomplishments. “It’s a little disheartening that so many of the questions (and comments) were focused on my body instead of my music, my passion, or the decade of hard work that got me here,” she wrote. The “Dear Future Husband” singer emphasized that her weight-loss journey was about prioritizing her health after her second pregnancy. “I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!)... And I’m so glad I did because I feel great.”

Trainor’s honest take is a powerful reminder that health journeys are personal and multifaceted.