The Culinary Academy of India (CAI), fondly celebrated as Brand CAI, hosted its Annual Fruit Mixing Ceremony in a grand celebration of culinary creativity and cultural harmony. This year’s theme, “Mixing Fruits and Culture,” captured the event’s vibrant spirit, blending tradition with innovation.

The ceremony was graced by Maud Migeau, Director of Alliance Française of Hyderabad, as the distinguished chief guest, and BomiPatell, COO of BOMPAT Recruiters, as the esteemed guest of honor. Their presence added a touch of prestige to the already festive occasion. In a remarkable showcase of culinary artistry, students paid homage to cultural icons by crafting stunning replicas of the Charminar and the Eiffel Tower using colorful dry fruits. This artistic tribute perfectly embodied the event’s theme, highlighting the fusion of diverse cultures through the universal language of food.

Final-year students enthusiastically mixed the fruits, chanting the theme in unison and soaking up the celebratory atmosphere. These carefully selected fruits will be steeped in aromatic spices and luscious juices for a month, culminating in the creation of CAI’s legendary plum cake. The Academy’s traditional recipe, renowned for its rich flavor and irresistible aroma, has become a hallmark of the season, enchanting the local community with its festive fragrance.

The fruit of this labor will be transformed into exquisite plum cakes, beautifully packaged as gift hampers for hoteliers and supporters across the city. With the countdown to Christmas underway, the ceremony marks the beginning of a delightful culinary journey that celebrates both tradition and innovation.Brand CAI continues to uphold its legacy of excellence, infusing joy, culture, and craftsmanship into every creation.