Moscow to celebrate World Tourism Day with strong Indian traveler presence

Moscow, Russia’s leading tourist hub, is preparing to mark World Tourism Day on September 27 with renewed focus on its growing ties with Indian visitors. The city has steadily enhanced its tourism infrastructure, introduced upgraded services, and strengthened its global appeal. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, Moscow welcomed nearly 18,000 Indian travelers — a 1.5-fold increase compared to the same period last year.

The steady rise of Indian tourists is fueled by improved connectivity. With daily direct flights operating between Delhi and Moscow, the Russian capital has become a preferred destination for travelers from India. This trend reflects not only convenience but also the longstanding friendship between the two nations, which continues to shape the warm reception extended to Indian guests.

Moscow has also embraced Indian culture through several large-scale events. This summer, the Festival of India – Bharat Utsav lit up Manezhnaya Square as part of the city’s “Summer in Moscow” project. The event offered yoga workshops, Hindi language lessons, Kathak and Odissi dance showcases, Bollywood-inspired activities, and authentic Indian cuisine.

Visitors also engaged in sari draping, henna art, and photo sessions celebrating India’s vibrant traditions.

The annual International Yoga Day, organized by the Indian Embassy, further highlights cultural exchange. The 2025 celebration at Michurinsky Garden VDNH brought together more than 15 yoga schools and over 7,000 participants. Yoga has also found its way into Moscow’s “Sports Weekends” initiative, while the city hosted its second International Meditation Day this year.

Adding to the momentum, the India Day festival celebrated its tenth anniversary at Dream Island Park, drawing a record-breaking 2.7 million visitors.

From Holi-inspired celebrations and cultural performances to Indian marketplaces and food festivals, the event showcased India’s diversity to both locals and tourists.

Beyond festivals, Moscow’s Indian influence is visible in its culinary landscape. From fine-dining restaurants specializing in authentic Indian cuisine to street food stalls and vegetarian cafes across bustling markets, the city offers dozens of dining options that provide a taste of home for travelers.

According to the Moscow City Tourism Committee, nearly half of international tourists expressed their wish to revisit. Among overseas markets, India ranks second in tourist inflow to the capital.

With simplified visa processes, strong air links, cultural familiarity, and deep-rooted historical friendship, Moscow stands ready to welcome Indian travelers with warmth and hospitality, ensuring that every visit feels like a celebration.