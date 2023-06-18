Book- Kali Yuga The Ascension

Author- Jutin Gupta

Publisher- Rupa Publications

Price: Rs 295

If history is the chronology of facts, mythology is the sublime reflection of faith. Deeply enriched with the elements of fictional mythology, “Kali Yuga, The Ascension”, by Jatin Gupta, is a compelling read. The book unfolds a spellbinding mystical tale that throws light on Shivpuri’s supernatural dwellers. At the very outset, the readers are introduced to the learned and valiant sage Prashuram, who strategically formulates the mighty army known as the Rudra Sena to protect the celestial weapon Mahashakti Gada from the diabolical forces. As Lord Anjaneya is likely to reincarnate, the celebrations of Rang Bhumi Utsav are organised to recognise the real incarnation. But life is not all smooth sailing in Shivpuri. Conflicts do take place even in sacred lands. Wherever resides the good, the evil is on the prowl to cast its malicious eye. A gruesome battle between the gallant warriors of the Rudra Sena and the armies led by the demons Rahu and Ketu wreaks havoc with the serene land of Shivpuri. Here, the author is to be credited for his remarkable skill of delineating the pictorial view of that macabre war. While reading the description of the bloody conflict, the readers feel they have been transported to the landscape of Shivpuri—the heart-rending screams of the wounded echo in the ambience.

Though there are a few subplots, all of them have been intricately interwoven with the chief plot. Dwelling on the art of characterisation, once again, we are bound to lavish plaudits on the novelist as he has so finely created a slew of supernatural beings but with convincing human-like attributes.

The author is well-versed in the scriptures. Many of his characters seem to have originated from the holy texts, yet they can not be dubbed as the mere blind imitation of their prototypes. The author’s fertile imagination infuses a new life into them, and they instantly win their hearts. Unlike most mythology writers, the writer has painstakingly restricted the intrusion of jargon in language. Commendably, the diction is also congruous with the central theme. Undoubtedly, it is a must-read.