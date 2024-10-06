Nature never betrays the heart that loves her

The book ‘Nature’ is the natural manifesto of the phrasal monarch, Arbind Kumar Choudhary, who has endeavoured to shed light on his philosophy of nature in the same way Wordsworth did long ago in The Preface to the Lyrical Ballads in 1798.

Nature is the universal treasury that inspires everyone with a success story, even amidst many forms of sophistry. It is, without a doubt, the universal constitution that guides the muse lovers towards a brighter future. In the Foreword, Austrian poet Kurt F. Svatek comments, “But the poems are not only a romantic admiration of nature. They have, no doubt, a ‘double bottom’ to sharpen our consciousness of the problems here and there. And so, the pearls glitter also in all the colours of human existence.” The poet is a suitor of various aspects of nature in general, and spring in particular, captivating both verse-suitors and nature lovers alike, advocating for the natural world rather than the artificial way of life.

Majuli, the holm known worldwide for its unique geographical structure, cultural culmination, and natural beauty, elevates its admirers to the seventh heaven. As we delve into this book, we find that many of Choudhary’s rhymed quatrains blend phrasal expressions, while several stanzas harmonize Indian and Western mythical messiahs throughout the poetic landscape. The romantic portrayal of nature fills the hearts of its lovers to their fullest. The vivid painting of various natural colours brings to mind the rosy lips of a fiancée for her fiancé. For Choudhary, change is the universal wage of the sage, one that runs wild with the passage of time. Earthly incense is worse than divine curse.

“Lovenest” has been called the pinnacle of the hurst. The poet’s enlightening approach to poetry, shaping souls and poetic sensibilities, will transform the spirits of many ignorant men living in a piggish world, inviting them to partake in the laughter of life on this strife-stricken earth. As a poetic saunter, Choudhary plays with words as a lover plays with the sensual zones of the beloved. It would be unfair to merely call him a poet. Rather, he is the voice of mute animals, birds, and insects; the voice of the oppressed; and the voice of all those far removed from the luxuries of modern life. It is Nature that guides the course of his poetic journey, offering the fragrance of divine wisdom amidst the earthly fog that prevails across the globe.

Spring is the apple of all suitors in their seventh heaven. Even the wintry fort offers but cold comfort. Like Wordsworth, Nature is his guide, leading his poetic course towards the spiritual fragrance of the supreme power of the universe. The greenery of trees fuels the passion to make life free from ugly glee.

This book carries a great message and will resonate with those who agree with the sentiment that Nature never betrays the heart that loves her.