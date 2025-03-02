One has to be hopeful and keep on working: Vidhatri Bandi

Vidhatri Bandi, best known for her performances in Jalsa and Shiddat, is set to make a compelling comeback with The Diplomat, where she stars opposite John Abraham. Directed by Shivam Nair, the film is a gripping political thriller that delves into the intricate world of international relations and diplomacy.

Vidhatri Bandi says, “One has to be hopeful and keep on working and make the most of every opportunity that’s comes your way” as she joins John Abraham in ‘ The Diplomat’

After a challenging phase in her career, Vidhatri is thrilled about this opportunity. Speaking about her journey, she shared, “It has been a year of struggle—actually, a couple of years.

After Jalsa and Max, Min & Meowzaki, this opportunity means a lot, not just for me but for every artist who struggles. The journey teaches you so much, and I am truly grateful to finally have the chance to play opposite John Abraham.”

Reflecting on her experience working with John, she expressed her admiration for the actor, stating, “It was an incredible experience—our first time sharing the screen, and it was truly memorable. I hope we get more opportunities to work together in the future.”

Vidhatri’s performance in Jalsa was widely praised, with critics applauding her strong screen presence alongside Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah. Now, with The Diplomat, she steps into a sophisticated narrative that explores the power play behind global affairs, further showcasing her versatility as an actor.

Set against the backdrop of international diplomacy, The Diplomat shifts away from traditional action-packed thrillers, focusing instead on strategic intelligence and high-stakes negotiations that shape world events.

With its intriguing storyline and stellar cast, the film is poised to be one of the most anticipated political thrillers of the year.