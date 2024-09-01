An art exhibition titled ‘Pause and Reflect: Life’s Simple Moments’ organised by Art Magnum, Delhi, curated by the renowned Annapurna Madipadiga. The exhibition invites art enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the beauty of life’s fleeting moments as captured by four distinct artists – G Reghu, Mukhtar Ahmed, Sardar Dhruv Patel, and Dhushyant Patel.

Inspired by the poignant words of W. H. Davies, “What is this life if, full of care, we have no time to stand and stare?”

In the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, we often forget the importance of pausing, reflecting, and simply being in the moment. This group exhibition, featuring four distinct artists, invites you to pause and experience life through their unique perspectives. Through their visual language, each artist captures subtle memories and moments, encouraging viewers to reconnect with the simple joys of life.

Reghu, portraying himself as a village craftsman, seeks to reclaim the lost territories of innocence and utopia. His works transport us to a simpler time, reminding us of the purity and beauty that once was.

Mukhtar Ahmed’s fascination with the textures of walls, whether within homes or on their exteriors, captures the essence of time’s passage in abstract visual language. Weathered by rain and dust, the withered surfaces of abandoned buildings tell their stories, transforming the mundane into the extraordinary.

Dhruv Patel’s playful langurs, mirroring human characteristics, bring a smile to our faces with their light-hearted antics. Yet, upon deeper reflection, these figures reveal the complexities of human desires and needs that drive our world.

Dhushyant works with familiar objects, juxtaposing them with animals as if in a child’s play. He consciously uses popular everyday metaphors and visual symbolism. His delicately rendered watercolours draw viewers in with their familiarity, creating an engaging and accessible experience. Together, these artists create a tapestry of moments that invite us to pause, reflect, and find beauty in the world around us. This exhibition is more than just a display of art; it’s a gentle reminder to take a step back and appreciate life’s simple pleasures.

Inauguration Details

Date: September 1, 2024

Time: 11 am – 8 pm

Location: State Gallery of Art, Road No 1, Madhapur, Hyderabad.