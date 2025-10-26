Philadelphia, the nation’s birthplace, celebrate to USA’s 250th anniversary

Philadelphia — known as America’s birthplace — is preparing to take center stage in 2026 as the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary. The city that witnessed the signing of the Declaration of Independence by Franklin, Jefferson, and other Founding Fathers will host a year-long series of events that blend history, art, sports, and culture. With celebrations beginning as early as 2025, Philadelphia is set to honour the nation’s past while inspiring a vision for its future.

Philadelphia’s journey to the semi quincentennial begins in 2025 with Calder Gardens, which opened in September along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This new cultural landmark celebrates the legacy of Alexander Calder, the innovative sculptor who invented the mobile. That same fall, Homecoming 250 will commemorate the 250th anniversaries of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps with weeklong celebrations in Philadelphia, Camden, and along the Delaware River. From October 9–16, visitors can enjoy free, family-friendly events including ship tours, historical exhibits, and a spectacular Blue Angels flyover. The city will also honor the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary on June 14, 2025 — marking its founding by the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia during the Revolutionary War.

Celebrating 250 Years — Philly Style!

In 2026, Philadelphia will spotlight its historic “firsts” through 52 Weeks of Firsts, a yearlong citywide series featuring weekly events, storytelling, and experiences. From the invention of the Slinky to the nation’s first Thanksgiving Day Parade and the creation of the American flag, each week will celebrate a Philadelphia innovation that shaped the nation.

The city’s beloved Wawa Welcome America Festival will return with expanded programming, running from Juneteenth through July 4. The two-week celebration — already one of the nation’s biggest Independence Day events — culminates in a massive concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway followed by a dazzling fireworks display.

The Philadelphia Historic District will also expand its annual Red, White & Blue To-Do, first held on July 2, 2025. Inspired by John Adams’s call for “pomp and parade,” this event transforms America’s most historic square mile into a lively hub of parades, concerts, and late-night museum visits. Adding to the festivities, America250PA’s “Bells Across PA” project will install fiberglass bell sculptures across all 67 Pennsylvania counties. These artistic tributes will debut between April and December 2025 and remain on display through the end of 2026.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia’s global reputation as a center of democracy will shine through TED Democracy, an equity-focused collaboration with Visit Philadelphia. The series — running from 2024 through 2026 — features thought-provoking discussions and fireside chats on the future of democracy, culminating in a flagship event in February 2026.

Launching in May 2026, ArtPhilly will debut What Now, a citywide multidisciplinary arts festival that celebrates Philadelphia’screative spirit. The festival will showcase local artists, highlight neighborhood stories, and ignite civic dialogue about how the nation has evolved since 1776. Through commissioned works, artists will interpret Philadelphia’s legacy and its ongoing role in shaping American identity.

Exciting Sporting Events

Sports fans will have plenty to cheer about during the anniversary year. Following its hosting of FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ games, Philadelphia will be one of the host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, with six matches scheduled at Lincoln Financial Field — including a Round of 16 match on July 4.

The city will also host the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park, bringing America’s pastime to its birthplace. College basketball fans can look forward to the return of March Madness, as the Xfinity Mobile Arena hosts NCAA Men’s Basketball first and second-round games.

Beyond the city, the 2026 PGA Championship will be held at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square from May 11–17, while Merion Golf Club in Ardmore will welcome the U.S. Amateur Championship from August 10–16. Both tournaments promise to draw golf enthusiasts from across the nation.

New Museums and Exhibitions

In 2026, Philadelphia’s museum landscape will expand with new exhibitions celebrating American creativity, innovation, and democratic ideals. Leading the way is A Nation of Artists, a joint exhibition by the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA). Featuring over 1,000 works — including rarely seen pieces from the Middleton Family Collection — the exhibit will showcase diverse artists and overlooked voices from American history.

Muralist Meg Saligman will debut Ministry of Awe, a six-story immersive art installation inside a restored Old City bank. Blending light, sound, and performance, this interactive experience will invite visitors to explore the emotion of “awe” in new and unexpected ways.

At The Franklin Institute, a new touring exhibition premiering in 2026 will explore the creative process behind Universal Parks. Designed and built entirely by the museum, the exhibition will trace the evolution of Universal Destinations — from the iconic Studio Tram Tour to the new Epic Universe theme park.

The Please Touch Museum, located in the historic Memorial Hall from the 1876 Centennial Exposition, will unveil Discovering Democracy, an engaging new exhibit helping children understand democracy and its role in their everyday lives.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Zoo, the nation’s first, is undergoing a $20 million transformation of Bear Country, set to open in 2026. The project includes new water features, bear trails, and cub-rearing spaces, enhancing both animal welfare and visitor experience.

Finally, the Museum of the American Revolution will open The Declaration’s Journey in October 2025, an exhibition tracing the global influence of the Declaration of Independence. Featuring rare artifacts and personal stories, the exhibit will run through early 2027, connecting 250 years of revolutionary ideas with the modern world.