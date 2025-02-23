PICTORIAL NARRATIVES

The recently concluded Galleria 2025, a group photography exhibition in Hyderabad, organised by Telangana Photographic Society (TPS, formerly APPS) saw thousands of admiring visitors.

Showcasing around 130 outstanding images by 40 photographers, the show was held from February 7 to 11, 2025, at State Art Gallery, Hyderabad and also featured talks by eminent artists. It was inaugurated by Dr K. Lakshmi, IAS, Director of the State Art Gallery which is now the premier art destination of the twin-cities.

The TPS executive-committee members Dr Ravi Kumar Saxena, VVS Sarma, Sathyaprasad Yachendra and Prashant Manchikanti took her and other guests of honour around the exhibition, explaining the stories behind the pictures. These members were also participants and their superb images too were part of the show.

The five-day show which registered a heavy footfall captivated viewers with its large range of excellent-quality images covering various genres such as wildlife, nature and landscape, macro, travel, street, portrait, fashion, table-top and fine-art photography.

TPS has been holding group photo shows under the title Galleria since its inception. This latest exhibition titled Galleria 2025 also featured talks and workshops by renowned photographers from around India like KV Saravana Kumar; Prashant Manchikanti, a reputed food-photographer who is also Secretary, TPS; Gurinder Osan; Anil Risal Singh; and H. Satish.

TPS has built up a sterling reputation over the decades with its service to the cause of photography. It has had hundreds of members, many of whom are/were eminent photographers. Several members are recipients of national and international honours. The executive-committee members explained that they conduct groups shows titled Galleria on a regular basis to showcase the finest specimens of this art-form to the public. The Society also arranges, at periodic intervals, talks, presentations and workshops most of which are free and open to all. As they said: “We want to make this art-form accessible to all enthusiasts and educate as many as possible about its finer nuances.”

The show attracted everyone from children who were fascinated by the pictures of animals and birds to adults and those merely curious about the art to academicians and experts in the field of photography. Umabala Kakani, a visitor from New Jersey, said: “Of course, we all indulge in photography now and then, especially given mobile-phone cameras. However, Galleria 2025 has given me an enhanced respect for this art-form. I will now view photography with new eyes and greater interest.” Several viewers said they were now influenced to try their hand at photography or if already doing so, to make it a regular hobby. As city-based management consultant Madhavi Cherukuri exclaimed: “The visit was very rewarding. I especially loved the portraits, architecture and landscape images. I was inspired by the creativity and diversity of images in this show: I feel motivated to use my camera more often now!” Indeed, Galleria 2025 did make a big impact!”