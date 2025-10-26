Pitbull set to ignite India with ‘I’m Back’ tour in December

Global GRAMMY Award-winning artist Pitbull is gearing up to bring his unmatched energy to India once again, as BookMyShow Live announces the India leg of the superstar’s highly anticipated ‘I’m Back’ tour this December. The global hitmaker, known for electrifying stage presence and chart-topping dance anthems, will perform two massive concerts—at HUDA Grounds in Gurugram on December 6, 2025, followed by a power-packed show at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad on December 8, 2025.

Expressing his excitement about returning to India, Armando Christian Pérez, popularly known as Pitbull, said, “It’s truly an honor to perform back in India, we look forward bringing the party back. Touring the globe continues to show fans around the world that music is the universal language that unites genres, Daleee!”

Known as a global music phenomenon, Pitbull boasts billions of streams, hundreds of awards and certifications, and numerous genre-defining hits such as “Give Me Everything,” “Timber,” and “Feel This Moment.” His signature “EEEEEEEYOOOOOO” chant is trademarked by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office—just one of many reminders of his influence in pop culture.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer – Live Events at BookMyShow, highlighted the significance of this tour for music lovers in India. “Pitbull’s music continues to unite fans of all ages and backgrounds. We are in a thrilling new era for live entertainment in India, and hosting global sensations of this scale reflects how far the industry has come. His arrival marks a major milestone and gives fans a chance to truly ‘Feel This Moment’ live.”

Pitbull’s impact transcends the stage. He is a successful entrepreneur with ventures including Mr. 305 Records, Voli 305 Vodka, and his dedicated SiriusXM channel “Globalization.” He is also a passionate advocate for education, co-founding the SLAM! network of charter schools that supports over 10,000 students across the U.S. Pitbull has been touring across continents following his collaborative single “Now or Never” with rock icon Bon Jovi in 2024. The ‘I’m Back’ tour has sparked a viral global trend, with fans attending shows dressed as “The Bald E’s”—a tribute to Pitbull’s signature look—turning each event into a fun, high-energy cultural moment.

BookMyShow Live has been instrumental in bringing top-tier international acts to Indian audiences over the past decade, including Coldplay, U2, Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5, Guns N’ Roses, Post Malone, Backstreet Boys, and global festival experiences like Lollapalooza India.

As the excitement builds, one thing is certain: Pitbull is ready to take India on a global dance journey. From Miami to Gurugram and Hyderabad, fans are set to experience a celebration of music, community and infectious energy like never before—because when Mr. Worldwide lands, the party officially begins.