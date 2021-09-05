Principal's message

With the fast-paced ever-growing markets having global outlook, the demand for well-trained multi - skilled engineers and entrepreneurs has risen. The competition in the industry has increased and so have the standards that define engineering. Institute of Aeronautical Engineering has always strived to excel in both technical and managerial arenas. Over the past 22 years, our strong alumni placed in prominent companies have done us proud. The placements over the years have increased with many eminent companies visiting our campus. We make sure that students do not believe only in gaining text bookish knowledge but go beyond and master life skills. In a short span, we have successfully made a mark in the corporate world. Our students have always set high benchmarks, competing with students all around the globe.



In line with the institute's vision and mission, we aim at providing excellent academic ambience, student centric teaching-learning process, state-of-the-art infrastructure, highly qualified and experienced faculty, and an overall dynamic and disciplined workplace. To keep pace with the fast-emerging technologies and rapidly changing world around, we instil and nurture leadership qualities in our students.

Wish you a happy learning!

— Dr L V Narasimha Prasad, Principal