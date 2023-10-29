  • Menu
Prithvi Festival 2023 is just around the corner

Prithvi Festival 2023 is just around the corner
Highlights

Mumbai’s iconic celebration of the performing art

Gearing up for its 38th edition of the festival which runs from November 3rd to November 13th, this year will witness a grand opening night with a performance by Shubha Mudgal at Prithvi Theatre.

Mumbai’s iconic celebration of the performing arts will showcase brand-new full-length productions from directors Makarand Deshpande, Nimmy Raphael, Akarsh Khurana, Sumeet Vyas, Arghiya Lahiri and Daniel Owen D’souza.

Featuring performers like Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kumud Mishra, Shubrojyoti Bharat, Vinay Kumar, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Vikram Kapadia, Denzil Smith and many more! Western classical music by the Symphony Orchestra of India and Jazz performed and curated by Louiz Banks.

An Odissi dance presentation by Prithvi Nayak and a Chai and Why partnership program presentation by TIFR. The masterclass series StageTalk@Prithvi with Pragya Tiwari continues and daily platform musical arts curated by Furtados add to the buzz of the venue every evening.

• 11 DAYS

• 30+ Shows

• 11 Director

• 15 Playwrights

• 7 Languages

12 Theatre Groups

• 3 Partnerships

• 10 Platform Performances

• 1 iconic venue.

