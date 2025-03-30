Reflecting finer emotions and sublime sensibilities

‘Cross Currents – Tales of Desire, Dream, and Devotion’ presents a philosophical exploration of the human heart. Dr. Avlokita Sharma, a renowned Indian author, has crafted a book that explores the complexities of love and relationships. It is intricately woven with threads of romantic entanglements and presents a kaleidoscope of human emotions, delving deep into the nuances of human experience.

The book is a collection of ten stories spanning across the cities of Goa, Hyderabad, and Kota. At first glance, one might question how these disparate places could be connected. However, much like the characters within these tales, each story contains a veiled string that unites them together in unexpected ways, showcasing the dance of destiny that links these locations.

Dr. Sharma has organised the narratives within this book into episodes rather than traditional chapters, mirroring the essence of life itself. Each episode, akin to a day laden with its own encounters, stands independently yet is subtly influenced by both past occurrences and those yet to come. The prose is not only evocative and lyrical but also artfully accessible, inviting readers to lose themselves in its pages.

The quote at the beginning of the episodes—”there is a specific reason behind the connection between two people; indeed, love is independent of external factors”—serves as a beacon, hinting at the multifaceted themes readers will encounter throughout the book.

Take the episode ‘Kale and Scale’, for example, which centres on a woman’s struggle against weight. While this is the main theme, it cleverly ties into the larger narrative through the character of Dr. Sukhdev Singh, who plays a pivotal role in the episode ‘Embers of Yesterday’. This connection enriches the storyline, inviting readers to reflect on the intertwined lives and experiences of the characters.

Likewise, in the episode ‘Night Market,’ we begin with Suhasini praying before Goddess Devi, establishing her as a central figure not just in this episode but also connecting back to the previous episode ‘Devi’. This thematic overlap fosters a hidden understanding of the characters’ motivations and struggles.

Another powerful episode, ‘Genesis’, carries an intense emotional weight. It leaves readers feeling both sorrowful and captivated, eager to learn what may unfold next or ponder what alternate endings could have transpired.

Aliterary critic will certainly find the episode ‘Nemesis’ to be truly captivating, as she must never have expected the story to unfold in such an enthralling manner. Dr. Avlokita Sharma has skilfully orchestrated the characters, guiding readers through simple narratives of everyday experiences that culminate in a sense of amazement by the end of each episode.

A quintessential read for enthusiasts of literary fiction and romance alike, ‘Cross Currents’ speaks powerfully to anyone who has loved, endured heartbreak, or grappled with the quest for belonging. Its themes of connection and introspection linger long after the final page is turned, making it a treasure to cherish. Dr. Avlokita Sharma is definitely a master storyteller with refined and sublime sensibilities.