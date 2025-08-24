Rethinking success

Most of us want to be successful, but not everyone knows what success looks like. In fact, the concept of “success” can be a real subject of contention because everyone has their own definition of success. Success has different meaning to different people, however to define it in simple words, it can be said that success is very largely a matter of adjusting one’s self to the ever-varying and changing environments of life, in a spirit of harmony and poise. If we were to follow the trends of the current world, then success would be measured by acquisition i.e. the more you have the more successful you are. Nowadays even our education systems are geared to producing people whose character and skills are shaped and developed to produce more. Similarly economic growth is the yardstick for national success based on the production and selling of more. And amidst all this we continue to avoid the connection between the philosophy of more and the unprecedented levels of unhappiness, abuse and breakdown of human relationships worldwide.

So, what does it exactly mean to be successful? At what level, in what context and by whose standards? If we were to live in this question for long enough it would challenge us at the deepest level. It would invite us to review and probably revise our core values. But we don’t want that challenge because it means we might have to change how we think and what we do. So, we live instead in avoidance and denial, while going with the flow of traditional belief, and then we wonder why both contentment and fulfilment are so elusive. Just imagine for a moment that every single school student in the world spent one year discussing and debating the question, “What is success?” inside out, and upside down. What would our children tell us? Would we have the patience and the faith to listen and to learn from them? Instead of imposing our inherited beliefs, definitions and conditions, would we have the humility to facilitate their discussion and allow them to tell us? Or do we intuitively know they would be wiser than us and thereforepull the carpet from under our comfortable feet? Would we be threatened if their wisdom defined success as a simpler, more considerate, caring, sharing, spiritual state of being and giving, and not a material state of acquisition, accumulation and possession? Would success be less and not more for them? If we were to give ourselves the time to explore this question, we would likely arrive at the fairly obvious insight that success is not a material thing, it is not something that can be possessed, it is a state of being. We might call it contentment, or happiness, or even peace because these are the deepest and most meaningful symptoms of success, but only when they are not dependent on anything outside ourselves.

So, let us engage our energies in achieving success that is based on a strong foundation of values like contentment, humility, peace, respect and inspire our next generation to do so.

(Writer is a spiritual educator & popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & UK. Till Date 8500+ Published Columns have been written by Him)