Ricky Kej bags fourth Grammy nomination for ‘Break of Dawn’

Renowned Indian composer Ricky Kej, a three-time Grammy Award winner, has once again received international acclaim with a Grammy nomination for his latest album, Break of Dawn. This album, which has been recognized in the “Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album” category at the upcoming 2025 Grammy Awards, marks Kej’s fourth nomination. He remains the only Indian artist to receive a Grammy nod this year, further establishing his influence on the global music scene.

Break of Dawn is a groundbreaking New Age album that draws inspiration from ancient Indian Raags. The album is specifically designed to promote mental wellness, a cause Kej is deeply passionate about. By combining traditional Indian musical elements with modern production techniques, the album aims to address the rising global mental health challenges through the healing power of music. Kej’s innovative approach not only celebrates India’s rich musical heritage but also aims to make a meaningful impact on the well-being of listeners around the world.

The album has already garnered praise from various quarters, including Stanford Global Health, USA. In their statement, they lauded Kej’s efforts, saying, “We congratulate Ricky on Break of Dawn and his commitment to addressing the global burden of mental health conditions through India-rooted wellness music. We deeply appreciate his dedication to supporting Stanford Biodesign and Stanford Global Health, and we look forward to strengthening our collaboration in the years to come.”

Break of Dawn is notably the first release from Vedam Records, a newly launched wellness music label by Universal Music Group, India, in collaboration with Ricky Kej. The label is dedicated to creating music that enhances mental and emotional well-being, and its debut project aligns perfectly with this mission. Vedam Records is represented in the U.S. by the Verve Label Group, reflecting the global reach of Kej’s work.

Devraj Sanyal, Chairman & CEO of Universal Music India & South Asia, expressed his pride in the project, stating, “Music for wellness is a bold step in the global soundscape, and I’m thrilled that Break of Dawn has been nominated at the Grammys. The album blends Indian melodic structures with ancient motifs to create something truly unique. At Vedam Records, we are committed to leading the charge in wellness music, and having Ricky Kej as our partner is a testament to our shared vision of bringing the healing power of music to a global audience.”

Ricky Kej has long been a trailblazer in using his musical talents for advocacy, focusing on causes ranging from environmental conservation to social health. His latest project, Break of Dawn, reflects his belief that the purity of the environment is intrinsically linked to the purity of the mind. According to Kej, music has the power to transform not just individual lives but also society at large. The album was created with the intent to inspire a kinder, more compassionate world, encouraging listeners to embrace music as a source of comfort and healing.

On receiving his fourth Grammy nomination, Ricky Kej expressed his gratitude, saying, “I am honoured that Break of Dawn has been recognized by The Recording Academy. This album is deeply personal to me, as it reflects my belief in music as a transformative force for the health and well-being of our planet and its people. I hope it encourages everyone to view music not just as a form of entertainment but as a tool for healing and positive change.”

Kej’s nomination underscores his significant contributions to the music industry, both in India and internationally. His ability to seamlessly blend traditional Indian musical elements with modern sounds continues to set him apart as a pioneer in the field. With Break of Dawn, he not only pushes the boundaries of New Age music but also reinforces the importance of mental wellness in today’s fast-paced world. As the anticipation builds for the 2025 Grammy Awards, Kej’s fans and supporters are hopeful that he will bring home yet another Grammy, further solidifying his legacy as one of India’s most influential and innovative composers.