Sachin-Jigar reflect on 10 years of ‘Go Goa Gone’ and its genre-defying soundtrack

As the film Go Goa Gone celebrated its 10-year anniversary in Hindi cinema, music composer duo Sachin-Jigar opened up about the unforgettable experience of working on the cult classic, which they say allowed them to “go wild musically.”

The 2013 zombie action-comedy film, directed by Raj and D.K., was a genre-defying ride that blended unique elements of electronic music, satirical lyrics, and an almost underground vibe. Tracks like Babaji Ki Booti, Slowly Slowly, and Khoon Choos Le became iconic, with their trippy beats and quirky, mind-bending lyrics capturing the essence of the film’s offbeat charm.

Speaking about their creative journey on the project, Sachin-Jigar shared, “Go Goa Gone wasn’t just a film — it was a vibe, a genre-defying trip that let us experiment fearlessly with sound.” They continued, “From trippy tunes to zombie grooves, it gave us the freedom to go wild musically — and audiences vibed with it! Even today, hearing people sing along to Babaji Ki Booti or Khoon Choos Le reminds us why we love what we do.”

The film, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari, and Puja Gupta, is recognized as India’s first zombie film and has been hailed as the nation’s first stoner film. Over the years, it has gained a loyal following and developed into a cult classic. Although a sequel, Go Goa Gone 2, was announced, there has been no further production as of 2024.

Sachin and Jigar’s musical journey began as assistants to Pritam, where they worked on arrangements for top composers like A. R. Rahman and Amit Trivedi. After joining forces in 2009, the duo made their mark in the industry with their first independent composition in 2011 for F.A.L.T.U. From there, they went on to create soundtracks for several hit films, including OMG – Oh My God!, Shuddh Desi Romance, Stree, Bhediya, and more.

Their contribution to Go Goa Gone remains a high point in their career, encapsulating their bold and experimental approach to music that continues to resonate with fans today.