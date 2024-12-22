Samantha faces challenges in 2024

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had a year to forget in 2024, as she faced personal and health challenges that kept her away from the spotlight. The year began with her separation from her husband, which dominated headlines and added to her emotional turmoil. To make matters worse, she was diagnosed with myositis, a condition that caused significant physical pain and sidelined her career for months.

As a result, Samantha did not appear in any Telugu films throughout the year, leading to disappointment among her fans. Despite these struggles, the actress remained resilient and focused on her recovery. Though her absence from Telugu cinema was noticeable, she made a notable comeback in the global entertainment arena by starring in the action-packed web series Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Throughout 2024, Samantha faced heavy trolling for her off-screen life, but she handled it with grace, continuing to inspire her followers with her strength. Despite her health and personal challenges, she made it clear that she wasn’t giving up on her career. Currently, while Samantha has no projects lined up in Telugu for 2024, there is a glimmer of hope with an upcoming film slated for release later in the year. However, for now, it seems that 2024 will be a year of reflection for the star.Samantha’s fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the screen in 2025, hoping that the next year will bring new opportunities and a fresh start for the actress. With her resilience and determination, Samantha’s journey promises to be one of hope and redemption.