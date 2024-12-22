Live
- FDI flow into India from Gulf countries surges to $24.54 bn in 12 years
- BBL: McSweeney hits fiery 78 to guide Heat to thrilling win after Australia snub
- 'Exceptional case..': Delhi HC orders revision of CLAT-2025 results
- South Korea reports new avian influenza case at regional farm
- US egg prices soar to yearly high amid bird flu, holiday demand
- Ayushman Bharat proving to be boon for people in Gujarat's Kheda
- SEBI takes strict action in front running case, bars 9 entities, seizes over Rs 21 crore (Lead)
- Grand 30th Alumni Reunion at Vattam Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya
- Tensions Erupt Outside Allu Arjun's Residence as OU JAC Stages Protest
- DMK adopts resolution condemning Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar
Just In
Samantha faces challenges in 2024
Health struggles, personal setbacks, and a quiet year in Telugu cinema
Samantha Ruth Prabhu had a year to forget in 2024, as she faced personal and health challenges that kept her away from the spotlight. The year began with her separation from her husband, which dominated headlines and added to her emotional turmoil. To make matters worse, she was diagnosed with myositis, a condition that caused significant physical pain and sidelined her career for months.
As a result, Samantha did not appear in any Telugu films throughout the year, leading to disappointment among her fans. Despite these struggles, the actress remained resilient and focused on her recovery. Though her absence from Telugu cinema was noticeable, she made a notable comeback in the global entertainment arena by starring in the action-packed web series Citadel: Honey Bunny.
Throughout 2024, Samantha faced heavy trolling for her off-screen life, but she handled it with grace, continuing to inspire her followers with her strength. Despite her health and personal challenges, she made it clear that she wasn’t giving up on her career. Currently, while Samantha has no projects lined up in Telugu for 2024, there is a glimmer of hope with an upcoming film slated for release later in the year. However, for now, it seems that 2024 will be a year of reflection for the star.Samantha’s fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the screen in 2025, hoping that the next year will bring new opportunities and a fresh start for the actress. With her resilience and determination, Samantha’s journey promises to be one of hope and redemption.