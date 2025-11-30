Sankha Sen - a beautiful blend of poetry and music

“Life, literature and love go on, let the music play…” When a musician writes poetry, the cadences can become a beautiful soundtrack for life and living. Sankha Sen is one such musician-poet — accomplished, versatile, and deeply expressive in both literature and music.

A vocalist and guitarist, he journeyed from Bengali and Indian music to Western music, and his self-composed Indian classical performances continue to receive wide appreciation. After migrating to Germany, he has remained committed to reaching people across the world through barrier-free World Music.

Sankha’s musical journey began in his school days, where he won numerous prizes. His talent led him to perform on television, radio, and in recording studios. Over the years, he has performed across India, Japan, Germany, Switzerland, and on digital platforms in the USA and Australia, expanding the reach of his music from Indian classical to Western forms. Earlier this year, he captivated audiences with a Ghazal concert in Zurich, Switzerland.

His literary journey began with his debut book, Sonkhomonjori, a collection of Bengali and English poems that reflect his unique perspective. His second book, Collection of Feelings, celebrates the pure, good, and beautiful aspects of life, offering comfort and reflection to readers. His latest book, Destination Eternity, envisions a bold new world and challenges concepts of predestination — a work he believes will inspire readers.

Sankha Sen’s commitment to literature and music, combined with his imaginative approach to storytelling and performance, continues to inspire audiences worldwide. After receiving the Panorama International Literature Award in 2022 and the Rex Karmaveer Global Fellowship and Karmaveer Chakra Award (2023–2024) — which he considers his most important achievement so far — he was featured in 107 digital publications across the EU, US, Canada, Dubai, and almost all states of India.

Speaking about his books and the influences that shape them, he says: “My themes resonate with my inquisitiveness about solving the mysteries of nature, mixed with my unique feelings, where I try to view every situation from a third-person perspective. This helps me gather the vital aspects of our existence. I come from Kolkata, the cultural capital of India, which greatly inspired my hobbies of writing and music. My love for nature, my thirst for understanding my identity in this vast multiverse, and my urge to preserve unique experiences and feelings for the next generation — all inspire my compositions. The blend of right and left brain always finds its place in my music or literature, and I am thankful for it.”

Explaining how he balances his profession and passion, he adds: “After my Engineering graduation, I always wanted to pursue higher studies. My initial work experience aligned well with research opportunities in Germany. My cultural background also drew me to Europe’s rich artistic heritage. The combination of scientific and multicultural exposure, along with the breathtaking natural landscapes, enhanced my multifaceted capabilities. I have been playing classical music since childhood, created musical bands, and am currently working on the concept of a one-man band. My books are donatedto libraries and educational institutions. To keep one’s livelihood alive, balancing profession and passion is a constant challenge — and I have had to compromise on creative pursuits many times. But thanks to the Almighty, I have reached a significant level of recognition and appreciation with minimal rehearsal. Germany offers an excellent work-life balance, and whenever I am offered a chance to perform live, I take the opportunity to compose my own music or reinterpret famous compositions.”

Reflecting on how performing in various countries shaped his artistic expression, he shares: “It has moulded my artistic expressions tremendously. Cultures are like colours on clay pots. The clay remains the same, but the colours make each unique. Human sensibilities are similar everywhere; they just need to be tuned to cultural nuances to feel familiar to audiences. My spiritual pursuit is to understand my existence within the vast picture of Nature and find my place in it. Unique thoughts often arise in my mind, and I feel compelled to preserve them for future generations through my books and music. If they motivate, inspire, or teach someone, that fulfils my purpose. Creating something out of the box is what satiates my soul’s quest as a musician-poet.”