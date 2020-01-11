Sarileru Neekevvaru Musician Nakash Aziz is on singing spree

In a very short span of time and after a lot of patience and struggle, playback singer and composer Nakash Aziz has become so popular that almost every other composer wants him to croon for at least one song in their album.



Nakash began his career as a playback singer in 2010, with 'Suno Aisha', a song from 'Aisha' movie. Much before this, he worked as a composer for many jingles and devotional albums. He comes from a family of singers and no wonder he sings so beautifully.

His name is still new to many. But once they explore, many will be surprised to know that to most of the hit songs from Bollywood in the recent times, Nakash lent his voice.

"It is my father, from whom I have learnt music. He inspires me a lot and so do others in my family. I owe the credit to him. Also, I must say that I get inspired from nature and Mumbai, the city where in live in," says Nakash, who was born in Moodabidiri, a small town on the outskirts of Mangalore.

Besides releasing his new single called 'Superstar', the singing sensation sang 'Dumm Dumm' in 'Darbar' and 'Dang Dang' in 'Sarileru Nekevaru'. Both these songs have become instant chartbusters and Nakash is super happy about it.

"Rajinikanth sir is the most down to the earth person I have ever met. I consider myself to have been very lucky enough to meet and work with this amazing person for Darbar. Also, talking about Dang Dang from Sarileru Nekevaru, this is my first song for Mahesh Babu and I am huge Tamannaah fan. So this song was also very special for me. I thank Anirudh and Devi Sri Prasad for having me on board. I really have to reveal my working experience with DSP. He is power house of energy and can make anything sound melodious and beautiful," says the youngster.

Starting his career with Bollywood, Nakash has become busy in south and has back to back projects in hand. Happy with the number of songs he has been singing in Telugu and Tamil, he says, "I love south industry a lot. Also, I grew up listening to Tamil songs and always, as a kid, I hoped to be part of this huge industry. Now I am singing in other south languages and working with wonderful artistes."

Music industry is that field where a lot of changes take place. Could be the trend or even a new singer coming up every other day, the changes cannot be predicted. In such a profession and film industry especially, sustaining for a long time is not so easy. When asked about how far he agrees with it, Nakash said that it all depends on who you are as a person. "Every day is a new day. All that you have to do is get up and do what you love. I love cinema and music. In case I fail, I take it as a lesson and try not to give up. Some major changes have taken place in sound and the technology. Things have become experimental and it needs nothing but belief," he added.

In this current generation, where people are mad about social media and wake up to looking at what is happening on various platforms, Nakash makes sure he stays away from it. It is surprising because many youngsters of his age are addicted to social media.

"I browse the internet just to know where the world is going. I use YouTube a lot as that is where I listen to a lot of songs and watch singles. I share news about my upcoming projects and other stuff on Instagram. Literally, that's just for professional purpose. I do not open Twitter and Facebook. Social media is okay only when you make the right use of it. Otherwise, it is nothing but a useless way of passing time," believes Nakash.

Talking about what he does when he is free or feels bored, Nakash says that the best and favourite way of keeping himself busy is composing and listening to music. Another thing that he loves doing the most is making friends, travelling and interacting with people.

"I love listening and telling stories. I can spend hours doing either of them. So I am looking forward to tell them to others and I am working on it. Soon, I will be announcing about it," says this singing sensation who has a long way to go.