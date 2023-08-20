Second Surya Nepal Kathmandu Kalinga Lit Festival from Sept 1 to 3

Over 400 writers from South Asia will be part of the second edition of KLF Kathmandu hosted by Yashaswi Prangya Pratisthan, Nepal, Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) from September 1 to 3 in Kathmandu.

The central Theme of the Festival will be ’Shakti and Bhakti, the Civilizational Connection: Nepal as a Centre of Global Thought.’

“The second edition of the festival will showcase literature, music, dance, poetry, and other art forms of South Asia. This one is designed to strengthen the civilizational, cultural, and spiritual dialogue as well as literary perspectives in the South Asian Region. The festival will celebrate the journey of Nepal as a centre of global thought and it has emerged as a centre of South Asian Dialogue,” said KLF Founder and Director, Mr. Rashmi Ranjan Parida.

Some important sessions in the three days festival include ’Ordeal of Sita: Women Struggle in South Asia’, ‘Voice of South Asia: Media and Entertainment’, ‘Pressing Matters: Journalism Ethics and Integrity in South Asia’, ‘Vibrant Visions: The Contemporary Art Movement in South Asia’, ‘Importance of Shakti in Eastern Cultures’, ‘The Role of Journalism in Literary Promotion’, ‘Digital Dawn: How the AI will shape the South Asian Media’, ‘Challenges and potential cinema in new age in South Asia’, Book Discussion: Kingdom Lost: Nepal’s Tryst with Democracy (1951–2008) , ‘Flaming words: Poetry of South Asia’ and ‘Living as Neighbor: Politics of Cooperation in South Asia’ among others.

Writers and speakers from India who will join the festival include Shri Haldhar Nag, Dr Bibek Debroy, Divya Dutta, Deepti Naval, Sudarshan Patnaik, Nila Madav Panda, Aruna Mohanty, Abhilipsa Panda, Ambassador Ranjit Rae, publisher Milee Ashwariya, Volga, Kanishk Gupta, Vandana Rag, Prof. Abdesh Pradhan, Yatish Kumar, Satyanand Nirupam, Dr Adashya Dash, Dr Lalit Dash, Kamala Kanta Dash and Kedar Mishra among others.

From Nepal, actress Manisha Koirala, writers like Tulasi Diwasa, Dr. Jagman Gurung, Ashesh Malla, S.J.B. Rana, Bishow Parajuli, CK Lal, journalist Kanak Mani Dixit, Dr Rajendra Bimal, Dr Usha Thakur, Prof. Abhi Subedi , Prof. Dr Beena Paudel , Shreeom Shrestha, Gajendra Budhathoki, Mahesh Bikram Shah, Aarti Chataut, Yubika Bhandari , Sucheta Pyakuryal and Dr Rajani Dhakal among others will take part.

“From this edition onwards, the Kathmandu - Kalinga Literary Festival has introduced Yashaswi Book Awards to 15 writers in 15 categories. The awards are given in various categories including fiction and non-fiction books, poetry, books in translation, business and strategic affairs books, environmental books, biographical and autobiographical books, children’s books, sports, lifestyle and emerging trend books. Nepal Yashaswi Book Awards, established by Kathmandu -KLF opens up the opportunities to identify, recognize, acknowledge, encourage and honour the literary talents across genres, for both established and new writers. The objective has been to shape the future literary icons,” said Ranjana Niraula, Kathmandu- KLF, Director.