Short squats more effective than walking for glycemic control, expert says

Struggling to find time for a daily walk? New advice suggests that short bouts of squats might be a more effective way to combat the negative effects of prolonged sitting than a 30-minute walk. Dr. Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, shared this insight on social media, emphasizing the potential health benefits of incorporating squats into a sedentary lifestyle.

Prolonged sitting, often a staple of modern work environments, has been linked to a range of health issues including overweight, obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases. Dr. Kumar highlights that frequent interruptions of sitting with squats—performed every 45 minutes—can be significantly beneficial in managing glucose levels.

“Interrupting prolonged sitting with squats every 45 minutes is more effective for glycemic control compared to a 30-minute walk,” Dr. Kumar stated on X.com.

He pointed out that while traditional advice suggests walking as a countermeasure to sitting, recent findings suggest that shorter, more frequent bouts of physical activity could yield better results.

Dr. Kumar referenced a study conducted by Chinese researchers that supports his recommendation. The study found that “squatting interruptions had a more pronounced effect on glucose metabolism than walking interruptions.” This is attributed to the increased intensity of muscle activity during these short bursts of exercise, which enhances metabolic functions and helps mitigate the adverse effects associated with prolonged periods of inactivity.

The importance of integrating regular physical activity into daily routines is underscored by growing evidence linking long-term sitting to serious health risks. Research has equated the effects of extended sedentary behavior to smoking, noting its potential to increase the risk of various non-communicable diseases, including cardiometabolic disorders.

Adding to the concern, a recent study published in The Lancet Global Health revealed that about 50% of adults in India are unfit and fail to meet the World Health Organization’s recommendations for sufficient physical activity. This highlights a significant gap in the population’s adherence to recommended exercise guidelines.

Dr. Kumar’s advice offers a practical solution for those who find it challenging to allocate time for extended physical activities.

“Even if you can’t manage a walk during your office hours, performing short bouts of squats every 45 minutes can have tremendous benefits on glucose levels, body weight, and muscle strength,” he suggested.

Incorporating such intermittent exercises into daily routines could be a straightforward yet effective way to improve overall health and manage the risks associated with a sedentary lifestyle.