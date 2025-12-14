Snowy escapes in sunny california

Winter in California brings a different kind of magic. Beyond the state’s famous beaches are charming snowy mountain towns that set the scene for skiing and other cold-weather adventures. While cosy stays offer the perfect retreat for fireside dining and après-ski relaxation, just like no snowflake is alike, neither are the unique winter experiences awaiting in California.

Cold Weather Adventures

When temperatures drop and snow blankets California’s high country, a whole new world of outdoor excitement opens up. Whether you are seeking adrenaline-pumping descents or peaceful treks through pristine wilderness, these winter adventures showcase the state’s most spectacular cold-weather experiences.

Snowshoe Hikes

Strap on your snowshoes to explore Lassen Volcanic National Park in Plumas County. Ranger-led guided walks are available on the weekends, but the time is always right for exploring solo with a circuit of the icy lake, a summit of a snowy peak or even a visit to the boiling hydrothermal features.

Winter Adventureland

South Lake Tahoe is a world-class ski and snowboard destination, with opportunities to cruise on the long, groomed trails at Heavenly Mountain, the drop cliffs and cornices at Kirkwood Mountain Resort, or test your skills at Sierra-at-Tahoe’s acclaimed terrain parks. Non-skiers can join the fun by snowshoeing, snowmobiling, skiing, cross-country skiing, tubing, skating or, our favourite, an après ski at the firepits.

Winter Wanderings

Experience the raw beauty of Tuolumne County your way. Join a snowshoe trek through the Giant Sequoias with experts from Echo Adventure Co-op or Lasting Adventures, or rent equipment from Sierra Nevada Adventure Co. and venture out on your own. For an extra special experience, opt for the Create Your Adventure with Wild Yosemite.

A Perfect 10

In 1928, Yosemite built an impressive 60,000 sq. ft. ice rink in hopes of attracting the Olympic Games. While the region did not win the bid, you can score a perfect vacation 10 when you strap on a pair of skates to glide, twirl and maybe even jump your way across the outdoor ice known as the Curry Village Parking lot rink.

Cozy Stays

After a day of winter adventures, nothing feels better than returning to a warm, inviting home base to relax and recharge. From luxury mountain resorts to rustic national park cabins, these distinctive stays ensure your winter getaway is as comfortable as it is memorable.

Limelight Mammoth

Opening in December 2025, Limelight Mammoth invites guests to be among the first to experience its ultra-sustainable design. Located just off Highway 395 and steps from the Village Gondola, the property offers a mix of stylish rooms and private residences, along with generous common spaces perfect for après-ski gatherings. On-site Adventure Architects are available to help craft a personalised winter escape.

AutoCamp Sequoia–Three Rivers

Ideal for exploring Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks, AutoCamp blends nature with comfort. Guests can choose from Airstreams, cabins, lodge rooms, or tents, and enjoy complimentary light breakfast, seasonal activities, clubhouse access, and a 24/7 front desk.

Grant Grove Cabins

Part of the National Park lodging system, these charming timber and tent-style cabins sit near Sequoia & Kings Canyon. Highlights include the historic honeymoon cabin, the oldest structure in Grant Grove.

Hotel Marina Riviera

This newly renovated four-star hotel near Big Bear Lake features lake-view rooms, mid-century modern interiors, and top-tier amenities like a heated pool, cold plunge, and barrel sauna—perfect after a day on the slopes. So, pack your warmest jacket and discover California’s winter magic, where unforgettable adventures await beneath a blanket of snow.