Soha Ali Khan’s ‘All About Her’ new episode tells about sun protection and dermatological trust

Leading dermatological skincare brand Bioderma has joined hands with actress and podcast host Soha Ali Khan for a special awareness-driven episode of her popular series All About Her. The collaboration aims to spotlight why sunscreen should be the most important step in daily skincare, with a strong focus on trust, skin compatibility, and science-backed protection.

In this insightful episode, Soha Ali Khan is joined by dermatologist Dr. Jyoti Aneja for a conversation dedicated to educating consumers about sun damage and choosing the right sunscreen. Soha reveals that despite her love for skincare, she always turns to dermatological recommendations to ensure safety and effectiveness. She mentions that Bioderma Photoderm Crème has become her trusted staple because it suits her dry and sensitive skin while offering comfort, hydration, and long‐lasting UV protection.

Dr. Aneja highlights that sunscreen is not just for beach days or summers — it is a year-round essential to prevent pigmentation, premature ageing, and skin cancer. She praises Bioderma for its mild, broad-spectrum formulations crafted with an understanding of different skin needs, reinforcing the brand’s strong dermatological heritage.

Roshan Kunder, Director – Marketing, Ecommerce & Modern Trade at NAOS, expressed the vision behind the initiative:

“At Bioderma, skincare starts with knowing your skin and trusting expert-recommended products. This collaboration with Soha Ali Khan merges personal authenticity with dermatological science, guiding consumers to make better choices for their skin.”

The brand hopes the podcast will encourage Indian audiences to treat sun protection as essential self-care rather than an occasional step.

The new episode emphasizes a key takeaway — protecting your skin barrier is vital, and daily sunscreen can safeguard it effectively when the formulation is suited to one’s skin type.

Bioderma believes the skin is intelligent — capable of healing, regenerating, and balancing itself. Their philosophy of Ecobiology focuses on supporting the skin’s natural mechanisms rather than overpowering them with harsh treatments. By closely studying skin behaviour and collaborating with dermatologists, Bioderma creates solutions that address the root causes of concerns like dryness, redness, and sensitivity.

The brand’s innovations stem from an understanding that skincare should work with the skin, not against it. Today, Bioderma remains a global leader in medical-grade skincare trusted by professionals and consumers alike.

Founded in 1977 by pharmacist-biologist Jean-Noël Thorel, NAOS revolutionized cosmetology by integrating biology into skincare — an idea that evolved into the pioneering brands Bioderma, Institut Esthederm, and Etat Pur. Active in more than 100 countries, NAOS continues to champion skin ecosystem preservation through a single high-standard manufacturing site in Aix-en-Provence, France.

Its core philosophy — Ecobiology — promotes balanced, adaptive, and long-term skin health, reflecting a future-forward vision for gentle yet powerful skincare.