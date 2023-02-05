Spirituality and suffering

Sometimes we see that those who lead a very spiritual existence also go through a lot of suffering in life. And this suffering can include physical suffering, mental, emotional turmoil etcetera. This could also be from a sense of void or emptiness within the individual that gives rise to this type of suffering. So let us try and examine this for a moment. People living in the society might wonder that whether they are doing something or not they are still in suffering. Even by taking the path of spirituality they still encounter suffering. Then what really is the solution for this? The answer is very simple why are you then continuing to perform those actions or activities that are bringing you into further suffering?

Take for example this fact that food brings nourishment to the body increasing the blood circulation and when you eat healthy this improves the functioning of your system and enhances blood circulation. And when the body is functioning well it also leads to a pleasant state of mind and emotional well being. Now imagine if you consumed contaminated food or food that was not healthy then how would this then affect your physical and mental well being? Eating food that is not good for you will obviously result in disease for the mind and the body. Take for instance certain types of foods that can be considered to be beneficial for us providing us with energy but if the same thing is consumed by an animal it may be toxic and even fatal to them. The system of this existence is such that there is death illness and pain but spirituality is the saviour that promises you an escape or a release from this cycle.

Spirituality is such a process that helps you to evolve beyond this cycle of birth, suffering and death. Spirituality brings powers to you that are extraordinary and even supernatural. Imagine a child who is lagging behind in his or her class and continuous to fare badly in all the exams and even faces academic failure. In such a situation what the parents considered is the best course of action is to send the child to additional classes or tuition after school hours to help him or her improve in academics. Eventually with perseverance and the extra help the child is sure to do well in school. Similarly, just because we face suffering in this life it does not mean we should throw our hands up and give up. We must continue to practice spirituality and implement spiritual practices in our life. This will keep us from getting needlessly distracted and save us from further damage and pain in this journey of life.