Superchai is formulated to give all the benefits of a green tea combined with the power of Superfood Moringa

The chai in India is one of the oldest drinks in Indian history, and also one of the most popular drinks. Tea drinking is one ritual that truly symbolises unity in diversity and one common language that transcends regional distinctiveness. Chai is a constant in everyday lives and that is why tea is celebrated so much in India.

The very first International Tea Day was celebrated on 15 December 2005, in New Delhi. However, India's never-ending love for tea wasn't the sole reason for conceiving the day. Tea- cultivating countries often enjoy significant profits, but many individuals employed in tea farms and factories continue to experience below par working conditions. Therefore, International Tea Day was aimed at raising awareness about the effect of the global tea trade on the economy, workers, farmers, and society. It is now observed in major tea growing nations worldwide, including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Malawi. Additionally, International Tea Day is a celebration of the tea culture and recognizes the beverage as a major export in tea producing countries.

Tea in India

India is the second-largest producer after China, having the world's largest consumers of tea and using nearly 30 percent of the global output. The concept of tea came into India due to the British Raj who started the tea trade through Assam and brought India into commercial production of tea. Every region then adapted the beverage with its own style and today, we have some of the most popular ones like Mumbai's cutting chai, Gujarat's masala chai, Darjeeling chai, Assam chai and Kashmiri chai. What makes tea truly appealing is how versatile it can be. Variations of this drink can be found all across the country from Ginger Tea, Lemon Tea and Black Tea. There is a perfect cup for everyone.

With fast-moving times and hectic routines, people have been opting for healthier options. A rise in consumer's awareness of making healthier choices have led to this change. Antioxidant rich white tea, green tea and the relaxing chamomile tea are very popular today. Especially since last year the consumption of green tea in India has increased.

The Superchai

Many of India's superfoods are being marketed world over as miracle foods. For example, one recent trend was Turmeric latte (Haldi Doodh) and it was called the golden drink. India is the home to Moringa or Drumsticks which has been widely used in regional cuisines of Southern Indian states for ages. The word is just catching up as tea trend now. Moringa is said to be rich in antioxidants that may help lower blood pressure and moderate blood sugar levels after meals. It is also linked to reducing cholesterol levels and being an anti-inflammatory compound. Moringa is highly nutritious and is beneficial for people who are lacking in essential nutrients.

This superfood has just been added to the tea family – Moringa Green Tea is one of the latest rediscoveries in India. Its health benefits are superfood infused making it pretty powerful. This superchai is formulated to give you all the benefits of a green tea combined with the power of Superfood Moringa. Not only does it help support immunity and regulate metabolism but it also helps in weight management. Moringa powder can be easily available in nearby Ayurveda stores. Apart from this, Moringa green tea bags are easily availed online.

So the next time you are in a dilemma on which healthier alternatives would you like to replace your morning cuppa chai with in order to turn a healthy leaf, literally, think about the superchai versions - diversity, history, popularity and goodness, all brewed into a cup.

- Sheryl Salis, Registered Dietician and Certified Diabetes Educator