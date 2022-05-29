The effect of the Saturn retrograde on market and economy in 2022

Saturn retrograde is fast approaching in June and it will kick off just one day after Mercury stations direct. This retrograde will make us re-examine several issues and rules we tend to follow in our lives.

Besides our personal lives, this period will also affect the financial institutions, our economy which includes the share market. We consulted renowned astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji on how it will affect the money zone and when things will get better, here is what he shared with us.

Pandit Jagannath Guruji told us exclusively that "this is the period when Mercury, Jupiter and Saturn will be in Transit and there may be a downfall in the share and stock market.

However, worry not, it will gain back the momentum in a month's time. Business will be in the best phase for many and the IT sector as well as financial institutions will do better because Jupiter will be transiting at the time. Many people can do investments too. Some cosmetic brands may take a hit joined by the policy sector and government institutions and they will take some time to revive in the stock market, so don't lose all hope."