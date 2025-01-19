The experiential music festival returns with its 3rd edition

Seagram’s Royal Stag BoomBox, the immersive music festival blending Bollywood classics with contemporary hip-hop, is back for its third edition, promising a bigger and more dynamic experience. Produced by Mirchi, the festival will tour across four major cities—Hyderabad, Mumbai, Gurugram, and Guwahati—bringing together a stellar lineup of musical acts, cutting-edge interactive experiences, and engaging art installations.

The festival’s unique format fuses the timeless melodies of Bollywood with the raw energy of hip-hop, creating a soundscape that resonates with today’s youth. With over 1 Lac attendees and 200 million views across digital platforms from previous editions, this year’s event aims to push the boundaries even further by incorporating AR/VR technology and AI-powered personalization.

In a groundbreaking move, this edition introduces a gaming experience in collaboration with Ampverse DMI Pulse. Fans can look forward to exhilarating EAFC 24 gaming showdowns featuring top gaming influencers, taking place in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Gurugram. The event will also produce in-studio collaborations, resulting in original tracks blending Bollywood and hip-hop, to be released across digital platforms.

The festival’s lineup will feature artists like Amit Trivedi, Armaan Malik, Neeti Mohan, Raftaar, Ikka, and DJ Yogii, with performances set to electrify audiences across India. Gaming YouTuber ShreeMan LegenD will also be part of the event, adding a thrilling dimension to the festival.

Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer at Pernod Ricard India, expressed his excitement, emphasizing the festival’s ability to unite people through music, art, and culture. Royal Stag BoomBox continues to push the envelope in offering a high-energy, multifaceted experience for the new generation.