The Inner Science of Happiness

It is believed that without happiness, life is dry and meaningless. With happiness, life immediately becomes fulfilling and wonderful. Isn’t it true? Indeed, it is. Being happy is not about how well you’re doing in general, but rather if you’re doing better than expected. For example, say you go to an ice cream parlour where the dessert ice cream was the best you’ve ever had in your life. According to the happiness equation, you would be happier if you had expected it to be just average, as opposed to assuming it would be as delicious as it was. However, it doesn’t mean that having low expectations is the path to happiness. Happy people usually keep themselves happy because they know the little ways to appreciate themselves and to see the humour and magic in each moment. Moreover, happiness often stems from our connections with others. Positive relationships with family, friends, and colleagues can significantly enhance our sense of well-being. Acts of kindness and gratitude can also play a crucial role. When we perform kind acts or express gratitude, it not only brings joy to others but also boosts our own happiness. It’s a wonderful cycle of positivity that enriches everyone’s life.

Each one of us wishes to be happy all the time and we pursue this goal of ours in various ways, whether it be through leisure, careers, wealth, relationships or whatever the means, the tendency of the soul is towards being happy. However, in this quest to be happy, we end up making others unhappy and at times also make ourselves unhappy. In such a situation, we should ask ourselves, “Why do we lose our happiness?” What makes us take the wrong path and lose our inner state of buoyancy? When we pursue limited, superficial or false goals, it is very easy to lose happiness, Firstly, because we are not being true to the self, and secondly, because we may build up false expectations that are not met through our goals and activities. Remember! Happiness gained through relationships and possessions has seeds of sorrow because they are sown with expectations that stem from greed, selfishness, attachment or ego. Hence before getting yourself involved in anything, we need to ask ourselves - “Will this bring me happiness?”.

Very few people know about this fact that human beings in their most powerful stage have a good stock of happiness. It is only when we contravene the spiritual and natural laws, we lose happiness & start making others around us unhappy. Hence awareness and application of spiritual truths are the only ways out to sustain & increase our stock of happiness. We need to go within ourselves to tap the eternal source of happiness and for that, firstly we need to be true to ourselves, know ourselves and be ourselves. Once we have understood the happiness that comes from within and as a result of the manner in which we conduct our lives, and ourselves then it is possible to understand how to share that happiness with others.

(Writer is a spiritual educator & popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & UK. Till Date 8500+ Published Columns have been written by Him)