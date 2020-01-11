The Mastermind's Masterstroke on Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 has been just like a high voltage potboiler bubbling over steamy drama, ugly physical violence, dark controversies that veered from sharing beds to throwing chappals at each other besides loads of disgustingly dirty linen being washed in the midst of the public eye… No wonder it has garnered an-all-time high TRP, smashing records of all the previous years. After all, controversies sell big time.

We got one of the biggest masterminds of this controversial game to man the hot seat and demystify the true shades of Bigg Boss 13 contestants.

He's one of the smoothest operators in the history of Bigg Boss. Cool, calm and utterly composed, his every move in this reality show of checkmates in his season was a joy to behold more so the way he soldiered his entire 'Happy Club' into the top eight shouldering off even known names of TV. No wonder, he was given the tag of 'mastermind' by none-other than Bollywood megastar Salman Khan wresting off the coveted tag held previously by Vishal Gupta.

Yes, we're talking about the very gorgeous six feet 3 tall Romil Chaudhary who was the most trending reality star during his season. He went on to win zillions of hearts and even broke all records by having the most trending hashtag #jantakawinner then.

Today, the hotness personified Romil is causing quite a furore in the TV industry – not only has he been called "the hottest hunk on TV" by a prestigious Mumbai newspaper, he's also been called by Voot as the 'master of the heart". Read on as this very handsome Mastermind demolishes, debunks and analyses all the treacherous and sneaky games that the Bigg Boss 13 contestants wilfully play,

You've been called the mastermind of BB12, who do you think is the real mastermind of Bigg Boss 13? And why?

Actually, I haven't found anybody in this season good enough to get the 'mastermind' tag. The reason is because if you are a mastermind – you need to play the perfect game – sometimes you need to be calm, sometimes play nice or even play sneakily. But you don't do anything nasty or wrong. In this house I've found that everybody is doing something wrong, making mistakes or not taking a stand. When I was there in my season, I played mind games but here nobody is bothering to even play any game. It's all about egos, tempers and controversies. If there was a mastermind – he or she would be leading the pack, winning games and making sure that all the tasks are not halted which is what we see all the time this season.

People are talking a lot about Sidharth Shukla. But, he is playing his natural game. If he was being a mastermind, he would have controlled his temper issues and played with his mind.

I've heard you saying time and again that Bigg Boss is the real player, is it difficult playing against Bigg Boss?

You cannot play against Bigg Boss. There are 150 cameras and they watch your every move 24x7 out of which 40 minutes is aired… so they know you well. I remember during my season they had a fire task. I was so sure that I had a solution on how to win the task but Bigg Boss was one step better. When Surbhi (Rana) came to play, they put her picture and mine so obviously, she had to choose to burn my photograph …and so all my plotting and planning was useless. So you see its useless playing against Bigg Boss. The only solution to be on par with Bigg Boss is just to stay calm and use your mind. When I was playing, I was playing with Bigg Boss, never with any of the contestants. I didn't lose to any contestant, I lost to Bigg Boss. It's like a game of chess but do remember, you're just the queen in the game, Bigg Boss is the king always.

Vikas Gupta, who is also called the mastermind, had entered BB house but he didn't make any impact this time, what do you think of his stay there?

Vikas was called the mastermind in Bigg Boss season 11 but honestly, this time, I didn't see any quality of mastermind in him at all in this season. If I was given the same opportunity, I would have played a much smarter and bigger game. Bigg Boss actually gave him a lot of opportunities to showcase his mastermind but Vikas did not take up the challenge. Perhaps if he had played against Sidharth Shukla – he would have stood out but Vikas ended up being overshadowed

Who are your favourite contestants and why?

My favourite contestants are Shehnaz Gill and Asim. Shehnaz is very smart. She knows to play the game and she has realised people like her 'cute' way of talking and so she's showcasing herself that way. I have always said that doing the task is not everything, you have to show your individuality. If you win people's hearts, you've won Bigg Boss. Asim too is from a small town so I can connect with him. I also like Paras though he is not my favourite. He does play with his mind but sometimes, he gets impulsive and says things that show him in a bad light.

Who is faking it in Bigg Boss house and wearing a mask?

I think Rashmi Desai. Rashmi is playing very smartly but she's not showing all her cards. What she's doing at the moment is picking issues to get sympathy. The entire Arhaan Khan controversy got her a lot of sympathy and she was one of the top trending contestants. She's even pushed Shehnaz aside in the trends thanks to the sympathy factor. If I enter Bigg Boss house, I'll 'unmask' her and make her show her real self.

Suppose you enter as the mastermind – you played a calm, composed and intelligent game during your season - what would your game strategy be this time?

You actually have got the answer in your question. I will play a calm, composed and intelligent mind game. I have studied every contestant as I have been following the show so I do think if I enter the house now, I will be at an advantage. Everybody thinks to get maximum footage in the house, you have to target Sidharth Shukla. I won't do that. I don't believe fights can get you the spotlight. I will entertain people and that actually is what Bigg Boss is about. I will show my individuality, my attitude, my game and my mind. I will not allow any tasks to be abruptly halted. I will take a stand and show my true self.

BB13 is being called the Sidharth Shukla show… what do you think of this?

That's because everybody is targeting him. Sidharth voices his opinions, loses his temper or uses bad language but he's seen. To tackle him, everybody barring a few in the house becomes his enemy. Sidharth knows that when everybody targets him, the fight will be one-sided. He will look as if he is alone and people will side him. Like during my time, people were targeting Sreesanth. I never did that. I would play my own game. You must realise when somebody is alone and the herd attacks him, automatically the sympathy of the audience goes to him. And even when he is wrong, he looks right to the audience.

If you were in the house, how would you tackle Sidharth Shukla?

I don't need to tackle Sidharth Shukla at all. If I am in the house, I will play my own game. Sidharth is just another contestant. My game is bigger than him. If he is nice to me, I will be nice to him. If he is aggressive, I know how to play accordingly.

Do you think controversy helps in getting you footage inside the house?

This is not correct. You can't create controversies. Yes it depends on what is aired outside. For instance, everybody used to sleep inside the house during my time, but I used to get the maximum 'kukkuroo-koos' from Bigg Boss. Arhaan came in the second week, there was nothing but when he came back again later, all the scandals tumbled out of the cans. It's a game of the TRPs.

What do you predict – who will win BB13?

If Shehnaz or Asim wins, I'll be happy… I like Sidharth Shukla too. He takes a stand, talks sensibly, shows emotions. But I have a soft corner for the 'aam admi', Shehnaz though relatively new has of course has worked in the Punjab industry but I hadn't heard of Asim before so I'll be glad if either of them win.