The Royal Sajjangarh Palace

Thomas Fuller rightly said that 'A memory is the treasure dwelling of the mind wherein the monuments thereof are kept and preserved for life.' Palaces are the unfading marks in history.

Coming from the ravages of time, Sajjangarh Fort is a magnificent and stunning palace built on the Aravalli hilltop. Built-in 1884, the Sajjangarh Palace is a palatial residence of Maharana Sajjan Singh. The Palace overlooks a breathtaking view of the Lake Fateh Sagar, City Palace, and the King's ancestral home, Chittorgarh.

Located on a Bansdara peak of Aravalli hill (3100 ft above sea level), Sajjangarh Palace is built with stunning white marble. As per the plan laid out by Maharana Sajjan Singh, the Palace was supposed to be nine stories, but due to the premature death of the King, the planned was shelved. However, it was later completed by Maharana Fateh Singh, his successor. The royal family used the Sajjangarh Palace as a hunting lodge as well as to watch the monsoon clouds which brought the name of Monsoon Palace to the Sajjangarh Palace.

The foundation of the fort is laid on marble pillars which have exclusive motifs of flowers and leaves carved all over it. The palace walls are plastered with lime mortar. There is a vast central court with a stunning staircase and several quarters and rooms. The fort has high turrets and guards monitoring each of the towers. The domes, fountains, and jharokhas all around the palaces are the exquisite marvels of Rajasthani architecture.