The Starry Cookbook

Corona treats everyone equal and we are all locked down inside our homes, each trying to stay safe and sane. And it is back to basics when we cook, clean and since entertainment industry is shut down, we see many actors from television and film industry finding ways to keep busy and stay productive.



While many actors and actresses are getting into fitness mode, and sharing videos of their fitness regimen, Hrithik Roshan has shared he is taking piano lessons. Online classes are catching up and Alia Bhatt too on her father's advice is taking creative writing lessons in addition to catching up on books.

Actors are also keeping in touch with their fans by sharing videos of them at home. Katrina's video of her figuring out the easy way to wash vessels for all reasons went viral, and she followed it up with the quite fun video of her cleaning the house, which looked more like she was playing cricket with the broom.









Bollywood actress Nidhhi Agerwal turned to baking cakes amid the lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.Nidhhi, who made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with the film "Munna Michael" opposite action star Tiger Shroff, took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself baking a cake.













While one would expect fitness tips from actress Malaika Arora, she posted a couple of videos that give a glimpse of her culinary skills as she sets about making the Besanladdoos.Sharing a picture, she wrote: "Cook, clean, workout, staying positive, sleep, some introspection, family time, repeat. All the perks of staying at home." She also thanked Chef, blogger ShilarnaVaze's recipe, whose recipe she followed.











Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra tries his hands at cooking and says its never too late. He posts a video for his fans of "#MyAttemptAt cooking Butter Garlic Prawns for the first time which surprisingly turned out pretty well."

Closer home Bigg Boss Season 3 contestant and Telugu film actor Varun Sandesh made chicken curry at home; a small video shot by wife and co-contestant Vithika was shared online.













MLA, actress and television show host Roja Selvamani is an active person. And she has been sharing videos of how she is handling lockdown. Amidst programmes as the people's representative she has been using her free time to cook for her family. Her video of making fish fry for her children has evidently become viral. "We also cook for our family', she says in her video appealing to people to spend this time with family and refrain from going out.















Popular anchor, actor Pradeep Machiraju posted a video of his cooking trials, it was a video where he was making rice and ladies finger fry, and it was peppered with humour much like how his fans prefer.









Actress Lakshmi Manchu too said she is getting back to cooking during quarantine and posted a video of her roasting peanut for the chutney. Actress Rakul Preet Singh is sharing fitness tips and her diet secrets during the lockdown period and that will be something to look forward to.









Many have been requesting their favourite actors to share their recipes…that would make for one Starry Cookbook. While there is so much of stress and panic that comes with reading too much news on Corona virus, these videos bring in some amusement for the fans, who love to know how their favourite actors spend time.

