Tips to help you find and land your dream job on LinkedIn

The job market is bustling with changing requirements and evolving opportunities, which can feel like a daunting expedition. LinkedIn research shows Gen Z and Millennials are more likely to feel the pressure of finding the perfect job that matches their values and skills.

But here’s the good news: LinkedIn is upgrading our approach to job search, making it easier, more efficient, and tailored to meet the needs of today’s job seekers. LinkedIn Career Expert Nirajita Banerjee explains, “How you search for jobs today sets the stage for how much progress you’ll make in your career tomorrow. To truly take your career to the next level, it's essential to explore LinkedIn beyond just the job listings. Dive deeper into the platform to develop and highlight your skills, build stronger connections, and expand your network. Embracing these facets of LinkedIn will not only help you keep up with the evolving job market and business landscape but also unlock career development opportunities tailored just for you. Think of it as powering up your career journey with the best tools at your disposal.”

Here are 5 ways you can use LinkedIn to cut through the competitive job market and land your dream job:

#1 Set up job alerts and be the first to apply

In the fast-paced job market, being one of the first to apply can give you a significant edge. LinkedIn’s job alerts notify you the moment opportunities that fit your criteria are posted, allowing you to apply within minutes. Stats show that applications sent within the first 10 minutes can increase your chances of a callback by up to four times. Make sure you’re always ready to jump on an opportunity.

#2 Activate your #OpenToWork badge

With the #OpenToWork feature, LinkedIn helps you discreetly or publicly signal your interest in new job opportunities. Turning on this feature has been shown to double the likelihood of receiving messages from recruiters. Whether you’re quietly exploring or actively searching, this tool ensures you’re on the radar of the right people.

#3 Got skills? Show them off!

LinkedIn helps you tailor your profile to mirror the skills sought by employers. By updating your profile to reflect relevant skills and experiences, you align more closely with the roles you desire.

This direct matching not only makes your profile more attractive but also more likely to catch the eye of hiring managers.

#4 Tap into your network to find out who’s hiring

Discovering opportunities through your network can accelerate your job search. The Jobs tab on LinkedIn allows you to see who in your network is hiring. It also notifies you when people in your first- or second-degree network are hiring. Reaching out directly to people you are connected with can make all the difference, giving your application a personal touch that stands out.

Nirajita Banerjee

The new Job Collections feature on LinkedIn’s Jobs tab allows job seekers to explore jobs that are not only aligned with your skills but also with your values and preferred industries, from tech startups to clean energy. The new Preferences Features will enable job seekers to get alerted to jobs that meet their preferences for location type (remote, hybrid, on-site), employment type (full-time, part-time, contract) and pay preference (which is one of the top things those searching for work are looking for).