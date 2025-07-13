Live
- Agrifields hosts health camp
- Training on natural farming for Meghalaya women farmers in Paderu
- YSRCP MLC comes down heavily on NDA govt
- Pawan Kalyan mourns the passing of veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao
- High tension in Gudivada
- GMC bags Swachh Survekshan award
- Naidu responsible for illicit liquor deaths
- Vijayawada selected for Super Swachhata League
- Take precautionary steps to check accidents at workplaces
- Centre committed to creating jobs for youth: Union Min Varma
Tollywood can make a mark in Hollywood
The growing popularity of Tollywood films globally is undeniable, with blockbusters like 'RRR', 'Baahubali', and 'Pushpa' winning audiences and awards beyond Indian shores. However, Tollywood's debut in Hollywood remains elusive. Directors Prashanth Varma and AV Phaniram highlight the challenges, including structured international distribution, complex theatrical ecosystem, and packaging.
Despite these hurdles, streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime offer hope. With strategic planning and investment, Tollywood can bridge the gap and make a mark in Hollywood. The industry's potential for global appeal is undeniable, and it's time to explore new avenues.
Raju Kolluru, Kakinada
