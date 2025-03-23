Touching the Deepest Chords!

‘Mannequin of Our Times’ by Vandana Kumar is indeed a heart-touching collection of poems that reflects a medley of human emotions. Creating poetic pieces has always been a daunting task compared to several other literary genres, such as novels, stories, and essays. Undeniably, poets are divinely gifted individuals who possess sharpened sensitivity and the ability to channel their pent-up emotions in a sublime and subtle manner.

Similarly, while reading this deeply emotive and highly evocative anthology, a literary critic is instantly transported into the imaginative world of the Romantic Age, with a section of their thoughts diverted toward poets like William Wordsworth and John Keats. As we flip through the pages of the book and sumptuously savor the poetic delicacies enshrined in this magnum opus, we are reminded of The Preface to Lyrical Ballads, in which Wordsworth, the great apostle of nature, remarks that poetry is “a spontaneous overflow of powerful feelings recollected in tranquility.” Indubitably, Vandana has a remarkable knack for spontaneity. Her poetic pieces convey the impression that a mighty cascade of sublimated emotions isgushing out of her sensitive bosom, immersing readers in its fathomless profundity from head to toe. Her poems contain such excellent and engaging fluidity that one feels impelled to quote another great Romantic poet, John Keats, who most pertinently articulates, “If poetry comes not as naturally as the leaves to a tree, it had better not come at all.”

Even Kashiana Singh, a great critic, remarks that there is a glittering, dream-like quality to Vandana’s writing. Most readers will fully agree with this eminent critic, who has written an elegant foreword to the anthology. They will instantly fall in love with poems such as ‘When Night Falls’, ‘The Last Train Home’, and ‘Kiss of Death’. These poems spread themselves into the minds of readers as if “in no particular direction.” Elements of deep pathos and intense poignancy permeate Vandana’s poetry, making her stand apart from most modern-day poets who simply deal with superficial emotions and shallow feelings. (A word of caution: not all poets are alike.)

The collection ‘Mannequin of Our Times’ portrays modern Indian women as fully empowered, although societal attitudes about women are also highlighted here and there. Gone are the days when Indian women were merely confined to home and hearth, doomed to domestic drudgery. Defying the patriarchal idea of society and refuting poets like Alfred, Lord Tennyson—who raises the hackles of feminist champions with his remark, “Man for the field and woman for the hearth: / Man for the sword and for the needle she…”—Vandana fully celebrates women who possess a librettist heart and free spirit. Therefore, the book can be aptly designated as an encomium to the mighty feats and phenomenal achievements of Indian women, who have made the country proud with their colossal grit and indomitable courage. The poem ‘A Perfect Round’ fits this context perfectly, as the poet waxes eloquent:

“Every Indian woman

has a story

with Roti

novice, now expert…”

In a nutshell, Vandana Kumar’s poems are well-woven and have a compact structure, setting them apart in a class of their own, especially as free verse gains wider currency. Linguist David Crystal remarks that “language is for the ears and not for the eyes.” Similarly, Vandana’s language has a melody of its own. Laced with literary jewels—metaphors, similes, and rich imagery—it resonates musically with the innermost ears of readers. Artistically and aesthetically crafted phrases are the hallmarks of her poetic style, placing her shoulder to shoulder with poets of exceptional charisma.

A must-read for aficionados of poetry!

(The writer is a noted columnist and literary critic.)