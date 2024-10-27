Transforming Lives Through Magic and Inclusion

Renowned illusionist Gopinath Muthukad, an award-winning magician and social entrepreneur, is currently leading a unique campaign, "Inclusive India," a two-month journey across 36 locations in India. This inspiring campaign, supported by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, seeks to promote the social inclusion of persons with disabilities through a series of 41 magic-based awareness events. “Inclusive India is a movement to celebrate diversity and showcase the remarkable abilities of individuals with disabilities,” says Muthukad.

Beginning in Kanyakumari and culminating in Delhi on December 3, the International Day for Persons with Disabilities, each event showcases children with special needs alongside trained performers, creating social opportunities through art. “Magic has a transformative power,” Muthukad reflects, emphasizing the strength of art in social sensitization and inclusion. “In my earlier journeys from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, I used magic to foster a sense of national integration, promote Gandhian values, and stand against terrorism.” Now, his focus has shifted from performing to empowering. “Despite retiring professionally, I realized the power of my art in creating opportunities for the differently-abled, so I decided to dedicate myself entirely to their upliftment.”

Muthukad’s Magic Planet, the world’s first magic-themed museum in Kerala, plays a key role in preserving India’s traditional magic acts, including the iconic Indian Rope Trick. It’s also a platform for persons with disabilities to showcase their talents. “We uncovered hidden secrets and revamped illusions to safeguard India's magical legacy,” he shares, noting that Magic Planet also provides employment for specially-abled artists. For him, the disappearing art of traditional street magic is a loss of cultural heritage. “Our street magicians are the custodians of these wonders, and they deserve recognition for their invaluable role in preserving the magic of India.”

An advocate for social impact, Muthukad has seen firsthand how magic can benefit children with disabilities. “Learning magic enhances attention, concentration, and self-esteem,” he explains. “The curiosity that magic sparks is a powerful motivator, helping children learn step-by-step and build confidence through performance.” His Different Art Centre (DAC) furthers this mission, offering training and performance opportunities. “Our government has programs for their education, health, and accessibility, but DAC focuses on creating social platforms, which are crucial for building self-confidence and self-esteem among individuals with disabilities.”

Reflecting on his journey, Muthukad emphasizes that “magic is more than entertainment; it’s a bridge to understanding, inclusion, and change.” The Inclusive India campaign exemplifies this, combining magic’s appeal with powerful messages of unity and empowerment for people with disabilities.