TRAVEL BUZZ: Ice Skating in Seoul can be a lot of fun, and affordable

Ice skating and sledding are the most affordable and easily accessible winter leisure activities. The winter cold will be a distant memory as you zoom down snowy hilltops or glide gracefully across the ice. So, brace the cold this winter and visit an ice skating rink or a sledding park to make some unforgettable winter memories in South Korea.



Seoul Plaza Skating Rink

Filled with an enthusiastic atmosphere and nestled among the tall skyscrapers, Seoul Plaza Skating Rink offers an opportunity to experience skating within the city center. The seasonal skating rink is available till February 9, 2020. The rink operates on a one hour-skate, 30 minute-resurfacing schedule, so it's a good idea to check when the next skate session will start before you enter. Tickets are sold on-site and include admission and ice skates, as well as helmet and knee pad rentals for a safe experience. Seoul Plaza Skating Rink is affordable and one of the most convenient skating rinks found in Seoul due to its location at the center of the city. It also has several attractions nearby, including Deoksugung Palace and Insa-dong.

Lotte World Indoor Ice Skating Rink

Lotte World Indoor Ice Skating Rink is located on the 3rd basement floor of Lotte World, one of the major amusement parks in Korea. Despite, being so far underground, the giant glass ceiling lets in natural sunlight, providing a refreshing atmosphere. At night, moving laser lights make the ice rink come alive with a festive ambience. Around the ice rink are family restaurants and cafï¿½s where you can enjoy a nice cup of coffee or a pleasant dinner while enjoying the view of the rink.

Snow Buster at Everland

Everland's Snow Buster, located in Yongin, Gyeonggi-do, has a wide variety of high-speed sledding runs. The park offers a family course, safe for even little children; the racing course, with a height of 120 meters; and the express course. To reach the top of the run, simply use the lift. Heaters are placed around the area for riders to warm up when needed.

Seoulland Sledding Hills

Seoulland Sledding Hills, located within close proximity of Seoul in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi-do, provides the ultimate experience for a family winter outing. The park's concept focuses on the cartoon characters from "Larva," making it popular among children. The slope is divided into separate sections for adults and children to ensure the safety of all visitors. At the playground adjacent to the slopes, you can enjoy other winter activities by making a snowman or engaging in a snowball fight. The playground also has a snow sledding area exclusively for toddlers and young children.