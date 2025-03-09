Travel technology takes off, transforming the way we explore!

The future and fun of traveling is now more exciting than ever. The travel industry has come a long way from past decades, from printed traveling brochures and physical travel agencies. It has improved a lot, and all this is possible due to technology. Travel technologies make a better version by unlocking new avenues and offering the most convenient possibilities for both travelers and providers. These technologies help us decide on a fully fledged travel plan from online bookings to personalised itineraries, seamless check-ins, and enhanced travel experiences.

AI Revolutionising Travel Planning

Travelers previously had to sort through numerous guidebooks to get information about places, food, accommodations, and activities before making plans for a trip. However, with technological advancements today’s travelers can get every piece of information they need within a blink of an eye. Such a change enables the travelers to travel smartly, making all the required details available right at their fingertips.

Say goodbye to Endless Q ueues

Earlier, travelers had to stand in long queues, only to face last-minute flight delays that caused frustration and anxiety. However, with AI and technological advancements, it has become easier to know the updates of the flights beforehand. Biometric technology, including facial recognition and fingerprint scanning, is rapidly transforming airport security, hotel check-ins and visa applications.

Foodie-friendly AI

Exploring is not just about visiting places but rather having the taste of some special delicious foods and beverages, which adds a cherry on the top while travelling. AI Certainly helps in this! By analysing a place’s special food and your past booking records, AI recommends restaurants, dining options, and special food items of a particular destination that will suit every individual.

The Growth of Blockchain for Travel

Contactless payments have simplified travel and flight bookings, allowing travelers to confirm seats and move freely without the hassle of currency exchange or card fees. As a result, travel is not only more satisfying but also more rewarding.

Capture Memories with Technology

Technology has transformed the way we capture and relive our travel memories. Places that captivate and energise us to have a glance at them are now effortlessly preserved through drones and smartphones, allowing us to document every breathtaking view.

Travel Greener

Technology also plays a crucial role in promoting sustainable travel by providing travelers with eco-friendly options and smarter choices. From selecting a hotel that use renewable energy to booking flights that offset carbon emissions, digital advancements make it easier to minimise environmental impact.

Revolutionising the In-flight Experience

The in-flight experience has also been revolutionised because of technological advancement. Advanced in-flight entertainment systems offer streaming services to interactive games, ensuring passengers stay engaged throughout their flight. High-speed Wi-Fi connectivity enables passengers to work, stay connected with their loved ones, or surf the web without disconnection. All these innovations are not only a comfort boost but also a reinvention of convenience, making flying more productive, enjoyable, and connected than ever.

(The writer is a Chairman and CEO, Travomint )