Understand What is Vertigo Chakkar

Imagine waking up one day to find that the world around you is spinning uncontrollably. For some, this sensation is more than just a fleeting moment—it is part of their daily life. Vertigo, a condition that affects the body’s sense of balance, can impact anyone, yet awareness about this condition is still limited.

Globally, vertigo affects 1 in 10 people at some point in their lives, with nearly 70 million individuals in India impacted by this condition. A recent survey conducted by Abbott in collaboration with IQVIA reveals that many people in India have been living with vertigo for over a year, experiencing episodes once or twice a month. Despite its frequency, many individuals dismiss their symptoms or delay seeking medical help until they feel it is absolutely necessary.

According to Dr UPSharma, Consultant Neurologist, UP SHARM NEOURO CLINIC, Hyderabad, “Vertigo is increasingly common in India, but many individuals do not recognize the symptoms, which can delay diagnosis and treatment. Many people are unfamiliar with how to identify vertigo, a spinning sensation and related symptoms like unsteadiness, and nausea. Awareness on differentiating between Chakkar due to dizziness and Chakkar due to vertigo can help get the right diagnosis and treatment support.”

Understanding Vertigo Dizziness Better

Dizziness is a passing feeling of light-headedness, unsteadiness, feeling off-balance, weak, or even giddy. In addition to this, when experiencing vertigo, it’s the sensation of your surrounding spinning around you that makes you feel like you are losing balance. Most people overlook vertigo, assuming it to be symptoms of low blood sugar, low blood pressure, dehydration, or stress.

The survey by Abbott and IQVIA highlights that 44% of individuals with vertigo experience spinning at least once a week. The intensity of Chakkar, or the spinning in vertigo, can vary, but it’s important not to dismiss it. Addressing it early leads to timely diagnosis and treatment and helps avoid future complications. Awareness initiatives, like this film, can highlight how this dizziness may affect your daily life, remind you that you’re not alone in this journey, and inspire you to check your Chakkar.

Dr JejoeKarankumar, Medical Director, Abbott India says, “Raising awareness about vertigo is key to helping people with the knowledge and tools they need to get the right support. According to the survey by Abbott and IQVIA, common symptoms experienced by patients of vertigo in addition to the spinning sensation, include headaches (54%), head heaviness (41%), and neck pain (28%). This creates challenges to their personal lives, prompting them to cancel or miss attending important events and reduce the time they spend with their families. Encouraging early diagnosis and right treatment support can help reduce the impact of vertigo and enable patients to lead balanced and healthy lives.”

Managing Vertigo Effectively

Here are simple steps to manage vertigo effectively and improve quality of life.

• Consulting a Doctor for Early Diagnosis: If you experience vertigo and associated symptoms, it’s important to consult a doctor and follow prescribed treatments and medications. Early diagnosis is key to address future complications. Being consistent with regular checkups can help monitor symptoms and adjust treatment plans as needed.

• Manage Vertigo with the right treatment: Vertigo can be managed through vestibular rehabilitation therapy, medications, and in some cases, surgical interventions. Consulting a doctor will help determine the most suitable treatment plan for your type of condition. Solutions like the Vertigo Coach App offer comprehensive information on vertigo management to help people stay on track and manage the condition with helpful services like pill reminders, lifestyle tips, and videos of specially designed exercises that can help one train their vestibular system (a sensory system that creates the sense of balance and movement of our head in space).

• Optimizing Sleeping Position: Sleeping with your head elevated and, on your back, can help reduce vertigo symptoms. Avoid sleeping on the side as that can trigger vertigo episodes.

• Staying Active: Gentle exercises like yoga and walking can enhance balance and reduce vertigo symptoms.

Balance is a fundamental aspect of our daily life, and serves as a timely reminder to understand and address this condition.

By increasing awareness, encouraging early diagnosis, and supporting those experiencing vertigo, we can empower individuals to maintain balance and lead fulfilling lives.