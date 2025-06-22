Vicky Kaushal fronts G-Shock’s bold new campaign

G-SHOCK, the revolutionary timepiece brand from Casio, has launched a dynamic new campaign featuring brand ambassador and acclaimed actor Vicky Kaushal, reaffirming its core philosophy—”Rise Above the Shocks.” With this campaign, the brand celebrates a new era of resilience, one defined not just by toughness on the outside, but by strength of spirit, individuality, and perseverance.

The spotlight of the campaign is the DW-5000R, a contemporary reimagining of the first G-SHOCK watch that started it all. With its signature square dial, rugged resin body, and unapologetic street-style flair, the model is a nod to the brand’s legendary beginnings. Other standout models such as the GA-2100, DW-5600, and GA-110 also feature, embodying G-SHOCK’s essence—style fused with shock-resistant engineering.

Takuto Kimura, Managing Director of Casio India, stated: “With ‘Rise Above the Shocks,’ we’re saluting a generation that’s bold, unfiltered, and unafraid. G-SHOCK watches are not just accessories—they’re expressions of inner grit and self-belief. Vicky Kaushal perfectly captures this ethos, standing tall as a symbol of strength and authenticity.”

Vicky Kaushal shared his personal connection to the message: “There’s quiet power in perseverance. This campaign is for everyone who has taken life’s toughest blows and still chosen to rise. G-SHOCK stands for that spirit, and I’m honoured to represent it.”

The campaign, brought to life by Method Productions with producer Ravneet Mahajan and director John Fredrick Peter, balances cinematic grit with modern storytelling—striking a chord with Gen Z and millennial audiences. The visuals focus on the evolving definition of toughness in today’s context—emphasizing emotional resilience, confidence, and self-expression.

Launched in 1983 after two years of rigorous development and over 200 prototypes by Project Team Tough, G-SHOCK has revolutionized global perceptions of durability. As it nears its 40th anniversary, the brand has sold over 150 million units in 140 countries, remaining a global icon of innovation and reliability.

With its latest India-focused campaign, G-SHOCK reaffirms its deep bond with loyal fans while inspiring a new generation to wear their inner strength on their wrist. As always, it’s not just about telling time—it’s about telling a story of defiance, style, and resilience.