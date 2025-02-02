Visiting Marbella and the Mindrolling Monastery

I checked into “Sterling Marbella” in Dehradun. A Spanish-themed boutique hotel where walls are filled with pretty Spanish painting prints framed in glass; lovely porcelain plates adorn the narrow corridors, recreating a replica of a 17th-century boutique hotel in Europe that shuts away sun and cold, making it cosy and very intimate. Pictures of ladies in hats stare at you from every corner and so do Spanish Metadors in their flying shirts. Marbella should be pronounced like Paella- one of the best-known dishes in Spanish cuisine. If you say it like Bella, then you’re taking it to Italy! The best way is to stay in Dehradun, and experience Spain in a small space.

Having eaten a variety of Paellas in Valencia, Ibiza, Tarragona and Tenerife, my gastronomic experience in Spain was quite varied and fulfilling. So that night when I saw “Royal Paella” on the menu of the rooftop terrace dining, I was too excited and ordered it. Served in style, the Paella had among various interesting ingredients, huge chunks of paneer made from desi cow milk- the show stopper! Well, it paired well with the Risotto rice (imported from Italy and marketed by a Delhi merchant), making my entrée a super blend of Spain, Italy and India! It tasted delicious when I deleted the memory of my trip to Bamba rice fields in Valencia. The desserts that followed were sheer delight- moong dal halwa and gulab jamun!

When I was wondering what to see in Dehradun with limited time, the bright young lady at Sterling Marbella’s reception desk asked, “Ma’am, would you like to see the Mindrolling Monastery? I am sure you would like it!“ Mindrolling? Yes, you read it right. I decided to stop by on my way to Sterling Corbett the next morning, a long drive from Dehradun.

Situated a little outside of main Dehradun city, in the quiet green surroundings of Clement Town, is the Mindrolling Monastery with its Japanese-style structures spread out around beautifully landscaped gardens. The name in Tibetan means “Place of Perfect Emancipation”. Locally known as the Tibetan Temple, it is home to the famous Nagagyur Nyingma College, one of the biggest institutes in the world. Established by Khochhen Rinpoche in 1965, it is said to be one of India’s most prominent Buddhist centres: the university complex and the tallest Stupa in Asia are the monastery’s highlights.

The Golden Statue of Budha stands imposing amidst pagodas, prayer wheels and blooming flower shrubs. The Statue of Padmasambhava or the Second Buddha as venerated in Tibetan Buddhism is in a warrior-like pose.

The Great Stupa built in Japanese-style architecture is one of the main attractions: 220 feet tall and 100 square feet wide, this imposing white edifice is said to be the largest Stupa in Asia. The monastery has five floors with statues of Lord Buddha and Guru Padmasambhava.

The ornate gold colour wall paintings on the first three floors and the open platform offering a 360-degree view of the entire Dehradun Valley on the fourth floor speak volumes of the exquisiteness of the place. A beautiful statue of a ‘White Tara’ stands at one end of the park; eight Stupas are made in eight different styles; various pavilions and prayer wheels are eye-catching.

I met Sanjay Rinchen, a former student and now teacher who said children attend the monastery school till 6 th class and then they go outside to participate in regular schools.

It is a delight to see the young monks learn about the teachings of Buddha from a very young age. Some pilgrims from Bhutan prostrated with the utmost reverence and offered prayers to Padmasambhava.

Set in picturesque surroundings, with the backdrop of the mighty Himalayas, the serene Mindrolling Monastery stills the mind and gently lifts the soul.